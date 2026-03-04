Secular Ads: Love In The Time Of Hate Politics

Lowe (the agency for Unilever and the Surf Excel campaign) started the trend of brand causes, spearheaded by the then head of Unilever, Paul Polman. He believed that every brand must have a cause but the new head has quickly given up on that goal. Iyer too does not believe that every brand has to be cause-led, “else we tend to force-fit messaging,” he says, pointing to the ad for Goel TMT bars, where a father (Gajraj Rao) brings back his daughter from an abusive marriage amid much fanfare. It is hardly plausible that people associated the messaging of “Support is Strength” with the product and one wonders if TMT sold more bars as a result of the ad.