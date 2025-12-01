'Stigma to Solution': Looking Back At India's Iconic AIDS Ad Campaigns

As people echoed the question found in a series of advertisements, ‘Balbir Pasha ko AIDS hoga kya?’, Mumbaikars across age groups and socio-economic layers, were talking about what exposed Balbir Pasha so greatly to the threat of the virus. Among many questions, one of the most important ones was if he should use protection while frequenting his regular CSW. With honest exchanges among the characters on screen mirroring the confusion of the targeted cross-section, the mass media campaign, under the umbrella of PSI-India’s Operation Lighthouse implemented to combat AIDS, and developed by Lowe Lintas, became one of the most effective and iconic health awareness campaigns in India.