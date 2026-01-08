Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

Indian films, in contrast, depict journalism through the raw lens of social complexity, institutional constraints and moral ambiguity. Reporters contend with corruption, limited resources and public pressures, revealing the structural and ethical realities of their work and its consequences, rather than its surface appeal to the larger world. Across decades, films return to the newsroom to interrogate journalism’s promise and limitations oscillating between satire, spectacle and documentary realism. From the farcical idealism and absurdity of power in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983) to the rot beneath systemic failures depicted in Hansal Mehta’s Scoop (2023), many films and web series have attempted to map the evolving role of the press in a society negotiating visibility, accountability and authority. In No One Killed Jessica, repeated amplification of public anger transforms outrage into a tool of pressure—effective, even if belated. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000) reimagined this cynicism for a liberalising India, where competing news channels and sensationalist trials transform journalism into entertainment. Eventually, however, Ajay (Shah Rukh Khan) & Ria (Juhi Chawla) realise their journalistic duty to keep their professional differences aside and seek justice for a victim of sexual violence.