Assam 'Point-Blank Shot' Video: How Media Amplifies Everyday Violence In Today’s India

In another video, egged on by the success of the first performance, Gupta goes on to make fun of another Pakistani audience member, surprised that they have come to attend despite having seen the first reel. Continuing a long tradition of tone-deaf middle-aged patriarchal Indian men in power, he casually reprimands the boisterous audience, saying: “Ab nahi, hamari bahu hain abhi ye!” (Don’t heckle her now, she is our daughter-in law). The woman, eager to be seen amicably, answers his loaded leading question about the cultural difference between Indian and Pakistani men by saying: “Indians are more tolerant”. This is enough to trigger Gupta’s pompous assertion, agreeing with her, doing the work of leaders like Sarma—Yes! We are tolerant, or else “we” would have wiped our neighbours off the map.