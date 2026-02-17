Assam Tables Rs 62,294.78 Crore Interim Budget Ahead Of 2026 Polls

Rs 62,294.78 crore interim allocation approved to fund government operations in early FY 2026–27.
Flagship cash-benefit schemes to continue, ensuring no disruption in welfare payments.
Growth momentum highlighted, with Assam described as India’s fastest-growing state as per RBI data
The Assam government on Tuesday presented a Rs 62,294.78 crore interim budget for the financial year 2026–27, ensuring the continuation of major welfare and flagship schemes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
Presenting the vote-on-account in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said the allocation would enable the government to meet expenditure for the initial months of the new fiscal year until a full budget is passed after the elections.
Neog described Assam as currently the fastest-growing state in India, citing data from the Reserve Bank of India. She emphasized that flagship schemes providing direct cash benefits to citizens would continue uninterrupted in the coming years.
“I seek a vote on account on the demands for grants for the initial months of the financial year 2026–27, amounting to Rs 62,29,478.30 lakh, to enable the government to carry on with its normal services pending full budget,” she said while tabling the interim financial statement.
The interim budget comes at a politically significant moment, as the state prepares for assembly elections later this year. By maintaining allocations for welfare initiatives, the government has signalled policy continuity and fiscal stability during the transition period.