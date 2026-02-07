Himanta Biswa Sarma: Not All Miya-Muslims Are 'Unknown'

According to PTI, Sarma emphasised there was no "communal or religious" aspect to his stance against certain Miyas. "All Miya-Muslims are not 'osinaki' (unknown) people. There are those who came before 1951 and they are indigenous. The AASU and Justice (Retd) Biplab Sharma Committee have also accepted it," Sarma said, talking to reporters on the sidelines of a government programme here.