Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Unrelenting Proclivity For Hate Speech

He said, “You will see that everywhere, the population growth among Hindus is coming down and the Muslim population is increasing in every block of Assam.” “In a way, a chapter of the Assamese people's surrender has begun,” he was quoted as saying. Sarma claimed that the Miyas now constitute 40% of the population of Assam. Since there has been no census since 2011, he does not explain the source of his data. He went on to allege that Muslim Bangladeshis are deliberately moving in large numbers into Assam in order to raise their share in the state’s population to 50 and then 60%. They will then, he scaremongered, demand a merger of Assam with Bangladesh. He alleged that Bangladesh “often says the northeast should be cut off and annexed to Bangladesh. They do not need to fight a war. Once their population (of Bengali-origin Muslims) crosses 50 per cent, it (Assam) will automatically go to them.”