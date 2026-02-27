Gauhati High Court Issues Notice To Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘hate speech’ Targeting Muslims

Court observes that statements cited by petitioners suggest a “fissiparous tendency”; next hearing scheduled for April 21.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Miya Muslims, Assam indigenous Muslims, pre-1951 immigrants Assam
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Gauhati High Court issued notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over petitions alleging hate speech against Muslims.

  • Petitioners argued that the Chief Minister’s remarks about the ‘miya’ community violate constitutional principles of equality and secularism.

  • The court has asked the Centre and the Assam government to respond; the next hearing is set for April 21.

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after hearing multiple petitions seeking action against him for alleged hate speeches targeting Muslims in the State.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury directed that notices be served to the Chief Minister, the Central government, and the Assam government. The matter will next be heard on April 21.

The petitions were filed by the Indian National Congress, Assamese scholar Hiren Gohain, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The petitioners had initially approached the Supreme Court of India, which advised them to move the High Court.

Senior advocates including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Chander Uday Singh and Meenakshi Arora argued that Mr. Sarma had made provocative and threatening remarks against Muslims in Assam, particularly referring to them as the ‘miya’ community. The term is often used in the State as a pejorative reference to Bengali-speaking or Bengali-origin Muslims, while the Chief Minister has said it refers to “illegal immigrants.”

Related Content
Related Content

The petitioners also cited a video shared on social media — which has since been deleted — allegedly showing the Chief Minister symbolically shooting at individuals wearing skull caps. They further claimed that he had made statements about manipulating the voters’ list, restricting voting rights, and calling for an economic boycott of the community.

Mr. Singhvi argued before the court that the remarks demonstrated a “habitual pattern of incitement” inconsistent with the constitutional responsibilities of a Chief Minister. The lawyers contended that such statements undermined the secular and equality principles embedded in the Preamble of the Constitution and could potentially threaten law and order in the State.

During the hearing, the Bench observed that the statements cited by the petitioners appeared to indicate a “fissiparous tendency,” but clarified that it would examine all submissions and materials before arriving at any conclusion.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Player Of The Match Award In Yesterday's IND Vs ZIM Super 8 Match

  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Five Talking Points From IND’s Super 8 Win Over ZIM In Chennai

  3. Rinku Singh’s Father Khanchandra Singh Passes Away In Noida Hospital After Long Battle With Liver Cancer

  4. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4 Preview: Can Mayank Agarwal Hold Karnataka Together Against Auqib Nabi?

  5. IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India Qualify After 72-Run Win Against Zimbabwe?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  2. Agreement Reached On Use Of UPI In Israel, Says PM Modi

  3. Why Is GOA Agitated Against 39A Which Affects Land Zoning & Ecology?

  4. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  5. Police Detain Over 40 JNU Students During March Over Vemula Act, Cops Locked Campus Gate, Say Protesters

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Netanyahu Calls Modi 'More Than A Friend' And 'Brother' In Knesset Speech

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Modi To Upgrade India-Israel Ties To Special Strategic Partnership During Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 