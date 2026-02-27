Gauhati High Court Issues Notice To Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘hate speech’ Targeting Muslims

Senior advocates including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Chander Uday Singh and Meenakshi Arora argued that Mr. Sarma had made provocative and threatening remarks against Muslims in Assam, particularly referring to them as the ‘miya’ community. The term is often used in the State as a pejorative reference to Bengali-speaking or Bengali-origin Muslims, while the Chief Minister has said it refers to “illegal immigrants.”