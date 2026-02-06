Eminent Citizens Seek HC Action Over CM Himanta’s ‘Miya’ Remarks

More than 40 prominent citizens have urged the Gauhati High Court to take suo motu cognisance of recent statements by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against Bengali-speaking Muslims. They alleged the remarks amount to hate speech, constitutional violations and executive overreach.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Updated on:
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Eminent citizens demand legal action against Assam CM Himanta Sarma for his series of remarks on Miya muslims. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The signatories said the CM’s statements against the ‘Miya’ community promote dehumanisation, discrimination and social hostility, undermining secular constitutional values.

  • They also objected to alleged directions to BJP workers to target Bengali-speaking Muslims during the Special Revision of electoral rolls.

  • Calling for suo motu intervention, the citizens urged the court to protect the community’s dignity and uphold the rule of law.

Over 40 prominent citizens, including academicians, doctors, writers and retired bureaucrats, have urged the Gauhati High Court to take suo motu cognisance of recent remarks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against Bengali-speaking Muslims, saying such statements amount to hate speech and constitutional violations.

In a letter addressed to Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar on Thursday, the signatories said the CM’s public comments against the ‘Miya’ community involved dehumanisation, collective stigmatisation and executive intimidation. They warned that inaction against such remarks could undermine the moral authority of the Constitution.

The citizens noted that Bengali-speaking Muslims have been part of Assamese society for over a century, and argued that Sarma’s statements crossed constitutional limits by encouraging discrimination and social hostility. They cited, among other instances, the CM’s reported remark urging people to pay less than the actual fare to rickshaw pullers from the community. PTI reported.

Related Content
Related Content
Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Unrelenting Proclivity for Hate Speech - | Source: Imago/ANI
Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Unrelenting Proclivity For Hate Speech

BY Harsh Mander

They also flagged Sarma’s alleged directions to BJP workers to file objections targeting Bengali-speaking Muslims during the ongoing Special Revision of electoral rolls, arguing that a constitutionally mandated, quasi-judicial process could not be turned into a partisan or communal exercise.

The letter emphasised that a chief minister’s oath requires governance without prejudice, and said publicly singling out a religious community for economic deprivation, heightened scrutiny and exclusion violated this principle. The signatories said the remarks were contrary to secularism, a basic feature of the Constitution, and promoted enmity between communities.

On August 24, in Charaideo district, 15 Miya Muslim labourers who had been working as contractual labourers at a construction site were severely assaulted and abused by local goons and forced to flee. - null
Miya Muslims Of Assam: Under Constant Pressure To Prove 'Indigeneity'

BY Rakhi Bose

Calling it a fit case for the court’s suo motu intervention, the citizens urged the high court to direct authorities to register cases related to hate speech, executive overreach and violations of fundamental rights. They also sought the court’s intervention to protect the dignity, equality and security of the affected community and to uphold public confidence in constitutional governance and the rule of law.

A Significant Statue: Assamese icon Lachit Borphukon’s statue at Jorhat that PM Modi inaugurated has become one of the BJP’s major poll issues to highlight how the party champions Assamese ethnic identity - Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
Miya, Axomia And Tea: Identity And Assam Election

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Mayank, Gurjapneet On Fire | NAM 2/3 (1.5)

  2. IND Vs ENG U19 Final LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2026 Final: England Stumble To 174/5 After Twin Strikes In 21st Over

  3. IND Vs ENG, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Steals The Show With 55-ball Century

  4. Hardik Pandya Debuts New Blonde Look Ahead Of India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opener

  5. WPL Final: Smriti Mandhana Battled High Fever To Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Title Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  2. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  3. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  4. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  5. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  2. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  3. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

  4. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Unrelenting Proclivity For Hate Speech

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  3. Pakistan Army Says 216 Terrorists Killed In Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. How Taliban’s New Court Rules Further Downgrade Women And Cement Social Control

Latest Stories

  1. Dhurandhar: PVR Inox Profits Surge By 166% Largely Driven By Box Office Performance Of Ranveer Singh's Film

  2. Ranji Trophy QFs Day 1 Highlihts: Karnataka Restrict Mumbai To 120, Jharkhand Bowled Out For 235

  3. Shutdown Hits Kuki-Zo Areas In Manipur Over Govt Formation

  4. Actor Vijay’s Tax Penalty Case: Madras High Court Dismisses His Plea

  5. Telangana SIR 2026: Schedule Expected April-May, Booth Level Agents Required

  6. IND Vs ENG U19 Final LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2026 Final: England Stumble To 174/5 After Twin Strikes In 21st Over

  7. WPL Final: Smriti Mandhana Battled High Fever To Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Title Win

  8. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions: Who Will Win