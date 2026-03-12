Who Is Dani Gibson? Here's Why All-Rounder Became Most Expensive England Player In Women's Hundred History

Summary of this article
The Hundred successfully completed its first-ever player auction at Piccadilly Lights in London on March 12 (Thursday) ahead of the 2026 season. Moving away from the traditional draft system, the 2026 auction introduced IPL-style bidding wars, backed by significant new private investment.
The Hundred 2026 is special in a way as it is the first season of the rebranded competition. Following the ECB’s decision to move away from centralized ownership, all eight franchises have officially welcomed private investors, resulting in a total competition valuation of over £975 million. This influx of global capital has not only rebranded several teams but also fundamentally changed how they operate, moving from a draft to a competitive player auction system.
This new investment has not only revamped team identities but has also led to a 45% increase in the men’s salary cap and a doubling of the women’s salary pot, triggering the move from a draft system to the high-stakes auction format seen today.
The decision by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to sell stakes in The Hundred franchises for the 2026 season was a strategic move driven by financial necessity and the rapidly changing global cricket landscape. By selling 49% to 100% stakes in the eight teams, the ECB has unlocked an estimated £520 million in immediate capital.
In the Hundred women's auction, following the influx of private investment, team salary pots doubled to £880,000, leading to a day of astronomical bids that eclipsed the previous £65,000 salary cap within minutes of the opening set. The auction proved that domestic stars are now commanding fees on par with the world’s elite.
Amid International stars, Beth Mooney (Trent Rockets) and Sophie Devine (Welsh Fire) emerged as the most pursued, each securing a staggering £210,000, a fee that highlights the tournament's new financial muscle.
South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk moved to London Spirit for a hefty £170,000, while established stars like Marizanne Kapp (£130,000 to Spirit) and Hayley Matthews (£120,000 to MI London) commanded top-tier prices.
Indians were in demand as well. Richa Ghosh joined Manchester Super Giants for £50,000, Deepti Sharma went to Sunrisers Leeds for her base price of £27,500.
There was collective attention on the domestic bowlers, and it reflected in the price of the players. Lauren Bell (£140,000), Issy Wong (£130,000), and Alice Capsey (£130,000) all crossed the hundred-thousand-pound threshold.
Franchises showed their scouting skills as well. 18-year-old left-arm spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman proved to be the day's breakout financial star, with Southern Brave shelling out £105,000 to secure the teenager. Similarly, Davina Perrin, just 19, made headlines as the very first player sold in the auction’s history, going to Birmingham Phoenix for £50,000.
Dani Gibson Smashes Records In The Women's Hundred 2026 Auction
In the biggest surprise of the day, England all-rounder Danni Gibson became the most expensive Englishwoman in Hundred history.
A fierce contest broke out between Sunrisers Leeds and Welsh Fire for the 25-year-old. Sunrisers eventually secured her for a staggering £190,000 which is nearly four times her 2025 salary.
As the only high-tier domestic seam-bowling all-rounder in the opening rounds, Gibson’s value skyrocketed due to her rare skill set.
Who Is Dani Gibson?
Her journey began in the backyard with her father, Mike, and her older brothers. She focused on cricket at age nine when her father took her to a Friday night session at Dumbleton Cricket Club. She showed immediate signs of talent as by the age of 13, She became the first girl to play for all four county age-group teams (U13, U15, U17, and Senior Women) in a single season.
At the age of 13, she joined their Emerging Players Programme (EPP) of the Gloucestershire Cricket Foundation. She trained alongside boys during her time there. Her development was heavily influenced by Lisa Pagett (Head of Women’s Cricket at Gloucestershire and Western Storm Manager), who coached her from her early teens. Pagett famously described a 13-year-old Gibson as hitting the ball "as hard as anyone her age, female or male."
Gibson was spotted soon by the national selectors. She was named in the England U15 Development Programme in 2014, and by 16, she was a mainstay in the England Women’s Academy (EWA).
At just 16, Gibson was called into the Western Storm squad by coach Trevor Griffin for the Kia Super League (KSL). She was part of the squad that lifted the KSL title in 2019.
At the delicate age of 17-19, she faced a series of injuries due to being a seam bowling all-rounder and her progress slowed down. She didn't give up and in 2023, she was named vice-captain of Western Storm. Her performances in The Hundred for London Spirit and her stint with the Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL solidified her reputation as a global T20 asset.
Gibson made her international debut for England during the 2023 Women's Ashes against Australia. She was soon picked up by WPL franchise Gujarat Giants for the 2025 season.
Gibson has 285 runs from 24 matches in the WBBL with a strike rate of 142.50. In the Hundred, she has 444 runs in 39 games with a strike rate of 143.68. She has 10 and 20 wickets in the two leagues with an economy of 7.47 and 8.42 respectively.
Her skillset, coupled with her consistent performances over the years, made her a valuable asset among the Hundred franchises in the women's auction for the 2026 season.
