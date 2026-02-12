PSL 2026 Auction: Steve Smith Becomes Most Expensive Player in Pakistan Super League History

Steve Smith signed for PKR 14 crore, joining new franchise Sialkot Stallions for PSL 2026
The PCB replaced the draft with a full auction and expanded from six to eight teams
Naseem Shah was the most expensive Pakistani player, joining Islamabad United for PKR 8.65 crore
Steve Smith became the most expensive signing in Pakistan Super League’s history in the recently concluded PSL 2026 auction. The veteran Australian batter secured a deal worth PKR 14 crore, joining the new franchise Sialkot Stallions in the 11th edition of PSL.
Smith was acquired for approximately USD 500,000 as a direct signing. He is currently replacing the injured Mitchell Marsh in Australia’s ICC T20 World Cup squad.
The Pakistan Super League 2026 will run from March 26 to May 3 – the same time as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
PSL Expands To Eight Teams
The PSL player auction in Lahore replaced the decade-old draft format. Eight franchises signed 103 players. Among the biggest international picks were David Warner, Adam Zampa, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Rilee Rossouw, Mustafizur Rahman, and Marnus Labuschagne.
The PCB also expanded the league from six to eight teams. Two new franchises, Sialkot and Hyderabad, joined after overseas Pakistani businessmen purchased their rights for PKR 185,000 crore and PKR 175,000 crore, respectively. Multan Sultans were rebranded as Rawalpindi after a change in ownership.
Naseem Shah Tops Pakistani Signings
Naseem Shah emerged as the most expensive Pakistani player at the auction after Islamabad United secured him for PKR 8.65 crore. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf joined Islamabad for PKR 8.5 crore.
Babar Azam was retained by Peshawar Zalmi for PKR 7 crore, while the franchise’s biggest retention was Saim Ayub, who stayed for PKR 12.2 crore.
