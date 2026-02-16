Australia Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Is Steve Smith Playing Today?

Steve Smith has been included in Australia's T20 World Cup squad for injured Josh Hazlewood
Steve Smith is not included in the playing XI against Sri Lanka
Mitchell Marsh makes a comeback in the XI after injury
Australia face Sri Lanka in match 30 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium on February 16, 2026. They have been injury stricken having lost a flurry of key players before and during the tournament.
As they say desperate times call for desperate measures, Australia have recalled Steve Smith into the squad for the World Cup. The veteran batter has replaced the injured Josh Hazlewood in the squad.
After the official announcement was just made ahead of the Sri Lanka clash, it was speculated that he would make it into the playing XI for the. Still, it was not the case as the skipper Mitchell Marsh recovered from the injury and took the field in the do-or-die clash in Pallekele, making Steve Smith wait for his chance in the World Cup.
Steve Smith already joined the Australian team unofficially after Mitchell Marsh was diagnosed with a groin injury ahead of the Ireland clash. He even trained with the team on Sunday ahead of the all-important clash with Sri Lanka. However, the official announcement of his inclusion in the squad was only made today.
ICC Guidelines On Injury Replacement
According to ICC's ruled, if any team want to make injury changes in their squad, they'll have to inform a prior to their next match, which was reiterated by Australia's selector.
"ICC regulations stipulate any squad change must be submitted and activated at least one day prior to a match. With Steve here, along with some uncertainty around Mitch and Marcus Stoinis, it made sense he [Smith] is activated and available for selection in time for the match, if required." said Australian selector Tony Dodemaide.
Australia Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: AUS Playing XIs
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa