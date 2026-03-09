T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam, Jos Buttler Among 5 Big Names Who Failed To Deliver

Pakistan's Babar Azam leaves the ground after losing his wicket as England's Jamie Overton, left, celebrates with teammates during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Pakistan's Babar Azam leaves the ground after losing his wicket as England's Jamie Overton, left, celebrates with teammates during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena