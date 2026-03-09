US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen as Iran’s new Supreme Leader

Candles lit during a condolence meeting for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was killed in US-Israel joint strikes, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iranian state TV on Sunday said Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the country’s late supreme leader, has been named his successor. He had long been considered a contender, even before an Israeli strike killed his father at the start of the war, and despite never being elected or appointed to a government position. The U.S. military announced a seventh American service member has died of injuries sustained during an Iranian attack in Saudi Arabia. The first six deaths were Army reservists killed in a March 1 attack in a Kuwaiti port. U.S. intelligence officials believe Russia has provided Iran with information to target U.S. troops and assets in the Middle East. Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, in an interview on Sunday, said that “military cooperation between Iran and Russia is not something new.”

LIVE UPDATES

9 Mar 2026, 11:25:38 am IST US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Hezbollah targetes Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon Hezbollah said it had targeted Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon, claiming an attack on Israeli forces near the border area. The Lebanese group says a group of vehicles and soldiers of the Israeli army has been targeted on the outskirts of Odaisseh village with a barrage of rockets. Hezbollah said the attack came this morning in response to Israel’s attacks on Lebanon. -Al Jazeera

9 Mar 2026, 11:11:42 am IST US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Sais Ending War In Iran Has To Be A Mutual Decision With Netanyahu U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that any decision on ending the war with Iran would be taken in consultation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a phone interview with The Times of Israel, Trump said Netanyahu would have a role in discussions on how to resolve the conflict. “I think it’s mutual… a little bit. We’ve been talking. I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything will be taken into account,” Trump said.

9 Mar 2026, 10:49:17 am IST US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: One Indian National Injured In An Attack In Saudi Arabia, No Casualties India’s Embassy in Riyadh on Monday confirmed that no Indian citizens were killed after a projectile struck a residential compound in Saudi Arabia. The embassy said one Indian national was injured in the incident, which occurred on Sunday, and is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital. “It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening,” the mission said in a post on social media, referring to the attack in Al Kharj. - PTI

9 Mar 2026, 10:27:26 am IST US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Sirens sound in Bahrain Bahrain said sirens are sounding Monday morning in the country ahead of an attack, urging people to head to safe locations.

9 Mar 2026, 10:04:09 am IST US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US State Department Issues Order For Non-Emergency Staff and Families to Leave Saudi Arabia The expected order was formally issued on the same day the U.S. military announced an American service member has died of injuries sustained during an Iranian attack on the kingdom. The service member died on Saturday from injuries sustained during a March 1 Iranian attack on the kingdom. The kingdom’s Civil Defense also confirmed Sunday that a military projectile that fell onto a residential area killed two foreign-born residents and wounded 12 others in Al-Kharj governorate. The Civil Defense spokesperson said in a statement that the two killed were of Indian and Bangladeshi nationality, and all wounded are Bangladeshi residents. They are the first casualties to be reported by Saudi Arabia since the war began on Feb. 28. -AP