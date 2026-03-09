US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen as Iran’s new Supreme Leader

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Hezbollah targetes Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon
Hezbollah said it had targeted Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon, claiming an attack on Israeli forces near the border area.
The Lebanese group says a group of vehicles and soldiers of the Israeli army has been targeted on the outskirts of Odaisseh village with a barrage of rockets.
Hezbollah said the attack came this morning in response to Israel’s attacks on Lebanon.
-Al Jazeera
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Sais Ending War In Iran Has To Be A Mutual Decision With Netanyahu
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that any decision on ending the war with Iran would be taken in consultation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a phone interview with The Times of Israel, Trump said Netanyahu would have a role in discussions on how to resolve the conflict.
“I think it’s mutual… a little bit. We’ve been talking. I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything will be taken into account,” Trump said.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: One Indian National Injured In An Attack In Saudi Arabia, No Casualties
India’s Embassy in Riyadh on Monday confirmed that no Indian citizens were killed after a projectile struck a residential compound in Saudi Arabia.
The embassy said one Indian national was injured in the incident, which occurred on Sunday, and is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital.
“It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening,” the mission said in a post on social media, referring to the attack in Al Kharj.
- PTI
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Sirens sound in Bahrain
Bahrain said sirens are sounding Monday morning in the country ahead of an attack, urging people to head to safe locations.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US State Department Issues Order For Non-Emergency Staff and Families to Leave Saudi Arabia
The expected order was formally issued on the same day the U.S. military announced an American service member has died of injuries sustained during an Iranian attack on the kingdom.
The service member died on Saturday from injuries sustained during a March 1 Iranian attack on the kingdom.
The kingdom’s Civil Defense also confirmed Sunday that a military projectile that fell onto a residential area killed two foreign-born residents and wounded 12 others in Al-Kharj governorate.
The Civil Defense spokesperson said in a statement that the two killed were of Indian and Bangladeshi nationality, and all wounded are Bangladeshi residents.
They are the first casualties to be reported by Saudi Arabia since the war began on Feb. 28.
-AP
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Saudi oil field Attacked
Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said forces destroyed Monday morning four more drones that were attacking the vast Shaybah oil field.