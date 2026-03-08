Women Of The World: Remembering Iran’s Women-Led Uprising

It was in the aftermath of that historic uprising that Outlook published a special issue in April 2023 titled “Women, Life, Freedom: A Homage To Those Who Died In Iran”. The edition reflected on the nationwide protests that followed the death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after being detained by the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s compulsory hijab laws. The protests that erupted across more than 160 cities transformed the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom” into a global rallying cry.