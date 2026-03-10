Of Les Miserables, Of Ali Khamenei

If you believed Ali Khamenei to be what the Western world has made of him, you are into an oversimplified war of perceptions. If perception wars are to be taken too seriously, all discourses would collapse. The first casualty will be Gods, angels and prophets. The second rung will be filled by all pious persons. Marx wouldn’t have written about Prometheus to be the first martyr-saint of philosophy. Just as our rebel Prometheus who stole fire from the Greek God Zeus and gave it to humanity, Ali Khamenei too stood up for those who don’t want to become ‘the Playboy (Epsteins) of the Western World.’ My apologies to the Irish playwright John Millington Synge who wrote a play with the same title in which it is society that creates and destroys its heroes.