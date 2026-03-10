Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

Actor Mona Singh reflects on a journey spanning over two decades, tracing her evolution across television, films and OTT. She speaks about the importance of mindfulness and self-assurance in shaping the choices that have defined her career.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
Updated on:
Published at:
Mona Singh in ‘Made In Heaven: Season 2’ (2023)
Mona Singh in ‘Made In Heaven: Season 2’ (2023) Photo: Prime Video
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mona Singh reflects on a two-decade career shaped by mindfulness, self-assurance and evolving creative choices.

  • The actor discusses navigating changing storytelling landscapes while building a body of work across television, films and OTT.

  • In conversation with Sakshi Salil Chavan for Outlook India, Singh reflects on instinct, versatility and her enduring commitment to meaningful storytelling. 

Mona Singh is range personified. Critically lauded for her work in Kohrra Season 2 (2026), Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos (2026), Made in Heaven Season 2 (2023), Kaala Paani (2023) and many others, she embodies characters that traverse genres and mediums with remarkable fluidity. Her journey reflects a graceful navigation through uncertainty of work, shifting storytelling landscapes and evolving opportunities. It reveals a rare adaptability and growth, all while maintaining a steadfast moral compass—bringing warmth and emotional intelligence to every role she embraces.

In this conversation with Sakshi Salil Chavan for Outlook, Mona Singh opens up about foregrounding diverse sensibilities through her recent performances, the intuitive instincts that have guided her choices and the two-decade journey of a woman embracing her love for storytelling and acting. 

Edited excerpts:

Q

Your recent performances across genres and mediums have resonated deeply with audiences. When you consider a role today, what question do you ask yourself before saying yes? Has that question evolved moving through different phases of your career?

A

Every role brings forth a new opportunity to explore one’s range as an actor. I do believe every project also carries its own intent and energy. Today, I pause and ask myself: will this role stretch me beyond my comfort zone? Will it uncover something I have not explored before? Over time, these questions have evolved with me. They have grown more reflective—attuned both to my desire for meaningful storytelling and to my own journey as an actor.

Earlier, I admit I was quite eager to build a foundation and embrace every single opportunity that came my way. With time though, my priorities have organically shifted—I look for nuance and emotional honesty within stories that resonate beyond the screen. 

Related Content
A still from Kohrra 2 (2026) - | Netflix
Kohrra Season 2 Review: A Rare Sequel That Outdoes The First Season
OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week - IMDb
OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week: Kohrra 2, The Conjuring Last Rites, O’Romeo, Tu Yaa Main And More
Barun Sobti and Mona Singh in Kohrra 2 trailer - Netflix
Kohrra 2 Trailer: Barun Sobti Teams Up With Mona Singh To Investigate A Complex Murder Case
Barun Sobti and Mona Singh in Kohrra 2 - Netflix
Kohrra 2 Release Date Announced: Mona Singh Joins Barun Sobti In Netflix's Investigative Thriller Series
Related Content
Q

To further reflect on the remarkable range in your career, let’s bring two very different roles into the conversation: If Mona as the wide-eyed “Jassi” from Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin were to meet Mona as “Mama”, the gangster from Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos today, how do you think they would see each other?

(L-R) Mona Singh in ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’ and Mona Singh in ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’
(L-R) Mona Singh in ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’ (2003–2006) and Mona Singh in ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ (2026)
info_icon
A

I have come a long way as an actor and as a person; and along that journey, I have discovered fragments of myself in every role I have played. When I look at Jassi and Mama, I feel a deep sense of recognition and compassion for both of them as individuals, and for myself. Looking back at myself portraying these characters across almost twenty years brings a rush of reflection—I see not only their journeys, but my own evolution as an actor unfolding quietly alongside them.

If these two specific characters, or perhaps my past self and present self, were ever to cross paths, I imagine they would smile at each other first, almost instinctively. Jassi’s softness would gently perceive the tenderness beneath Mama’s fierce armour and Mama would recognise the quiet, unshakeable strength Jassi carries so gracefully within her gentleness.

On the surface they may seem worlds apart, yet both have fought their own battles and emerged as survivors. Jassi leans into love and sincerity; Mama stands firm in power and protection. What they would truly understand about each other is resilience and that stubborn refusal to give up. What they might initially misread about one another could be the methods or the distinct language of survival each one has chosen. 

Q

You won your first Filmfare for Made in Heaven Season 2 and were critically praised in the recent series Kohrra: Season 2. Is OTT a medium and sensibility you prefer working with?

A

Winning an award for Made in Heaven felt deeply reaffirming, almost like a quiet acknowledgement of years of work in the industry. Navigating any career path as a woman brings in many intricacies and hurdles. In many ways, that echoes Dhanwant in Kohrra, who must repeatedly prove her diligence as a cop in a man’s world. I have come to realise that every medium carries its own rhythm and grammar, yet sincere storytelling ultimately endures and finds its rightful space.

Television connects deeply with households and films bring scale and cinematic magic to the big screen. OTT-based series give characters the scope to draw audiences in through their distinctive personalities, choices and temperaments as they evolve in complex ways. I am truly enjoying that expansiveness within OTT at this moment in time: including Yeh Meri Family (2018), Kaala Paani (2023), Thode Door Thode Paas (2025) and now, Subedaar (2026) on Amazon Prime Video, which one of my latest releases.

Q

The reconstructed “Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela” moment from Ba***ds Of Bollywood (2025) became a cultural touchpoint. People even went back to check whether it was actually you in the original video. Did you anticipate the virality and what stayed with you from working with Aryan Khan?

Mona Singh as Neeta in ‘Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ (2025)
Mona Singh as Neeta in ‘Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ (2025) Photo: Netflix
info_icon
A

I genuinely did not anticipate the virality at all. I thought it would simply be a sweet throwback moment. The outpouring of love was overwhelming in the most humbling way. In fact, I had just wrapped up shooting for Kohrra: Season 2 and was still reeling from the grit and emotional heaviness of that world. To then step straight into Neeta’s shoes, shooting the climax of Ba***ds Of Bollywood, was quite jarring. I had to consciously realign myself to meet the new rhythm and energy it demanded. Seeing people resonate with the song and revisit the original made me feel grateful.

Working with Aryan was a lovely experience. He is deeply focused, passionate and composed, with a quiet self-assurance about the intent behind his storytelling—which is rare to witness at that age. Due to him, the set felt extremely youthful and charged with enthusiasm. What stayed with me most was the sense of belonging cultivated in that environment and our shared belief in the story—knowing that everyone is moving in a unanimously fun creative rhythm.

Q

Is your favourite genre to watch and perform the same?

A

Sometimes what I watch and what I perform align beautifully and sometimes they quite surprise me. That unpredictability keeps the craft alive for me. I love watching thrillers and intense dramas because I enjoy being completely absorbed as a viewer. As an actor, I gravitate towards emotionally driven dramas and layered characters that allow me to peel back different facets of their psyche.

I also hold a deep affection for comedy, because it requires rhythm, instinct and a certain surrender. It’s a genre that often appears easy because of its lightheartedness, yet comedic timing is one of the most intricate and demanding skills to truly master.

Q

Speaking of comedy and your role in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, you play gangster Mama—a culinary genius, deadpan funny, slightly deranged and feared by all. She’s unlike any character audiences have seen you play. What internal logic did you build for her beyond what was written?

Mona Singh in ‘ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ (2026)
Mona Singh in ‘ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ (2026) Photo: Aamir Khan Productions
info_icon
A

It is heartwarming to know that people liked Mama in all her comedic glory. Although for me, Mama is a woman who has carved her place in the world with her bare hands. Everything she protects, she has earned through grit and sacrifice. Beneath that formidable exterior is someone who loves deeply—whether it is food, family or loyalty.

Even in her silences, as an actor I understand her thoughts, emotional wounds and the tenderness she rarely reveals. I always construct a detailed emotional history for my characters, even if it never explicitly appears on screen. It is important for me to feel familiar with their foundation to decipher their decisions and temperaments. 

Q

How do you separate your personal life from your professional one? Are you able to maintain a balance intuitively or do you have to be more deliberate? Do you ever Google yourself or prefer not to?

A

Earlier I may have been more curious about it but now I rarely Google myself. As much as I cherish what I do, it is incredibly easy to get swept up in the external noise—especially as an actor—where so much of your work is entangled with public perception and constant engagement. It takes conscious effort to step back and protect your inner stillness. I deliberately work towards maintaining that separation because my personal life feels sacred and grounding. When I am home, I try to be fully present with the people who matter. That distance helps me remain centred and reminds me who I am beyond my profession.

Q

You’ve described your character Dhanwant Kaur in Kohrra: Season 2 (2026) as a woman shaped by restraint and responsibility. Is that a quality you recognise in yourself outside of acting? 

Mona Singh in ‘Kohrra : Season 2’ (2026)
Mona Singh in ‘Kohrra : Season 2’ (2026) Photo: Netflix
info_icon
A

It is true. Dhanwant embodies quiet strength and an unwavering sense of responsibility—whether it is towards her job, her personal commitment to truth and justice or the heavy emotional conflicts within her own life. I feel deeply connected to the measured fortitude within her. I have always believed that strength does not need to be loud to be felt—that there is so much dignity in composure and patience.  She carries a fierce investigative persistence within a male-dominated police station even as her personal life and relationship remain strained.

I spent a great deal of time inhabiting Dhanwant’s inner world and lived reality as a woman police officer in Punjab, even meeting others in the profession to understand that space more intimately. The process truly cracked me open and allowed me to approach her with deeper empathy and clarity. So yes, many of my roles hold fragments of my temperament, yet each one teaches me something new. Through them, I continue to understand myself with greater clarity and compassion. 

Women-Led Cop Dramas (L-R) Sonakshi Sinha, Shefali Shah & Mona Singh - Illustration
10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Q

You’ve spoken about waiting patiently for the right roles after television. What was the inner voice guiding you in that waiting phase and how did you protect your faith when work felt uncertain?

A

I knew I wanted my journey to unfold with intention rather than impulsivity. That entire phase demanded indomitable trust, sometimes more than just relying on talent. There were moments of doubt, yet I held onto the belief that the right stories would find me when I was ready. Patience became my teacher and companion. It taught me resilience, sure, but it also deepened my gratitude. When the right opportunities did arrive, I embraced them with far greater awareness and appreciation.

Q

Do you believe longevity in Bollywood requires compromise? Where do you draw your ethical line?

A

I do believe longevity in this industry demands a deep honesty with one’s own conscience and the grace to evolve with changing times without drifting away from oneself. Growth is essential, yet it must be rooted in strong moral ground. I choose projects that align with my integrity and emotional truth along with who I am in that particular moment of my journey as an actor. There have been moments of reflection and some difficult choices, but my authenticity has always guided me. I would rather move steadily with conviction than rush ahead in my career at the cost of my principles.

Q

Having acted for over two decades now, do you ever think about directing or producing something of your own? If so, what’s the motivation?

A

Absolutely, the idea of directing and producing a story of my own has crossed my mind more than once because storytelling itself fascinates me in ways that extend beyond acting. If I were to direct or produce something, it would have to be a story that feels intimate, emotionally transparent and rooted in lived experience. I would love to someday create something that nurtures narratives honouring emotional complexity and the quiet resilience people carry within them. There is honestly a long list of people I want to work with and I say that with genuine excitement. I feel so inspired by filmmakers who write women with depth, vulnerability and strength woven together. 

A still from Kohrra 2 (2026) - | Netflix
Kohrra Season 2 Review: A Rare Sequel That Outdoes The First Season

BY Debiparna Chakraborty

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Arshdeep Singh Gets Punished By ICC After Daryl Mitchell Incident During T20 World Cup 2026 Final

  2. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  3. Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

  4. Talking Legacy: From Kapil Dev’s 1983 Miracle Win To India’s Third T20 World Cup Triumph

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam, Jos Buttler Among 5 Big Names Who Failed To Deliver

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  2. J&K Congress Protests Against PM Modi, Demands Resignation Over 'Surrender' To US

  3. DMK's mega conference in Trichy is 'manufactured awakening': TVK

  4. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  5. K. N. Panikkar Passes Away:  How He Defended History From Myth And Majoritarian Narratives

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

  2. All You Want To Know About Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s New Supreme Leader

  3. Lebanon Extends Parliament Term by Two Years

  4. Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?

  5. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Global Oil Prices Soar, Iran Chooses Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader

Latest Stories

  1. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher

  2. Govt Mulls Insurance Support for Exporters Amid West Asia Crisis

  3. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  4. Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Avoids Toxic Clash, Release Date Shifted

  5. India 1-3 Chinese Taipei Highlights, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Crash Out After Third Straight Defeat

  6. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

  7. India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

  8. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900