Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

Mona Singh reflects on a two-decade career shaped by mindfulness, self-assurance and evolving creative choices.
The actor discusses navigating changing storytelling landscapes while building a body of work across television, films and OTT.
In conversation with Sakshi Salil Chavan for Outlook India, Singh reflects on instinct, versatility and her enduring commitment to meaningful storytelling.
Mona Singh is range personified. Critically lauded for her work in Kohrra Season 2 (2026), Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos (2026), Made in Heaven Season 2 (2023), Kaala Paani (2023) and many others, she embodies characters that traverse genres and mediums with remarkable fluidity. Her journey reflects a graceful navigation through uncertainty of work, shifting storytelling landscapes and evolving opportunities. It reveals a rare adaptability and growth, all while maintaining a steadfast moral compass—bringing warmth and emotional intelligence to every role she embraces.
In this conversation with Sakshi Salil Chavan for Outlook, Mona Singh opens up about foregrounding diverse sensibilities through her recent performances, the intuitive instincts that have guided her choices and the two-decade journey of a woman embracing her love for storytelling and acting.
Edited excerpts:
Your recent performances across genres and mediums have resonated deeply with audiences. When you consider a role today, what question do you ask yourself before saying yes? Has that question evolved moving through different phases of your career?
Every role brings forth a new opportunity to explore one’s range as an actor. I do believe every project also carries its own intent and energy. Today, I pause and ask myself: will this role stretch me beyond my comfort zone? Will it uncover something I have not explored before? Over time, these questions have evolved with me. They have grown more reflective—attuned both to my desire for meaningful storytelling and to my own journey as an actor.
Earlier, I admit I was quite eager to build a foundation and embrace every single opportunity that came my way. With time though, my priorities have organically shifted—I look for nuance and emotional honesty within stories that resonate beyond the screen.
To further reflect on the remarkable range in your career, let’s bring two very different roles into the conversation: If Mona as the wide-eyed “Jassi” from Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin were to meet Mona as “Mama”, the gangster from Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos today, how do you think they would see each other?
I have come a long way as an actor and as a person; and along that journey, I have discovered fragments of myself in every role I have played. When I look at Jassi and Mama, I feel a deep sense of recognition and compassion for both of them as individuals, and for myself. Looking back at myself portraying these characters across almost twenty years brings a rush of reflection—I see not only their journeys, but my own evolution as an actor unfolding quietly alongside them.
If these two specific characters, or perhaps my past self and present self, were ever to cross paths, I imagine they would smile at each other first, almost instinctively. Jassi’s softness would gently perceive the tenderness beneath Mama’s fierce armour and Mama would recognise the quiet, unshakeable strength Jassi carries so gracefully within her gentleness.
On the surface they may seem worlds apart, yet both have fought their own battles and emerged as survivors. Jassi leans into love and sincerity; Mama stands firm in power and protection. What they would truly understand about each other is resilience and that stubborn refusal to give up. What they might initially misread about one another could be the methods or the distinct language of survival each one has chosen.
You won your first Filmfare for Made in Heaven Season 2 and were critically praised in the recent series Kohrra: Season 2. Is OTT a medium and sensibility you prefer working with?
Winning an award for Made in Heaven felt deeply reaffirming, almost like a quiet acknowledgement of years of work in the industry. Navigating any career path as a woman brings in many intricacies and hurdles. In many ways, that echoes Dhanwant in Kohrra, who must repeatedly prove her diligence as a cop in a man’s world. I have come to realise that every medium carries its own rhythm and grammar, yet sincere storytelling ultimately endures and finds its rightful space.
Television connects deeply with households and films bring scale and cinematic magic to the big screen. OTT-based series give characters the scope to draw audiences in through their distinctive personalities, choices and temperaments as they evolve in complex ways. I am truly enjoying that expansiveness within OTT at this moment in time: including Yeh Meri Family (2018), Kaala Paani (2023), Thode Door Thode Paas (2025) and now, Subedaar (2026) on Amazon Prime Video, which one of my latest releases.
The reconstructed “Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela” moment from Ba***ds Of Bollywood (2025) became a cultural touchpoint. People even went back to check whether it was actually you in the original video. Did you anticipate the virality and what stayed with you from working with Aryan Khan?
I genuinely did not anticipate the virality at all. I thought it would simply be a sweet throwback moment. The outpouring of love was overwhelming in the most humbling way. In fact, I had just wrapped up shooting for Kohrra: Season 2 and was still reeling from the grit and emotional heaviness of that world. To then step straight into Neeta’s shoes, shooting the climax of Ba***ds Of Bollywood, was quite jarring. I had to consciously realign myself to meet the new rhythm and energy it demanded. Seeing people resonate with the song and revisit the original made me feel grateful.
Working with Aryan was a lovely experience. He is deeply focused, passionate and composed, with a quiet self-assurance about the intent behind his storytelling—which is rare to witness at that age. Due to him, the set felt extremely youthful and charged with enthusiasm. What stayed with me most was the sense of belonging cultivated in that environment and our shared belief in the story—knowing that everyone is moving in a unanimously fun creative rhythm.
Is your favourite genre to watch and perform the same?
Sometimes what I watch and what I perform align beautifully and sometimes they quite surprise me. That unpredictability keeps the craft alive for me. I love watching thrillers and intense dramas because I enjoy being completely absorbed as a viewer. As an actor, I gravitate towards emotionally driven dramas and layered characters that allow me to peel back different facets of their psyche.
I also hold a deep affection for comedy, because it requires rhythm, instinct and a certain surrender. It’s a genre that often appears easy because of its lightheartedness, yet comedic timing is one of the most intricate and demanding skills to truly master.
Speaking of comedy and your role in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, you play gangster Mama—a culinary genius, deadpan funny, slightly deranged and feared by all. She’s unlike any character audiences have seen you play. What internal logic did you build for her beyond what was written?
It is heartwarming to know that people liked Mama in all her comedic glory. Although for me, Mama is a woman who has carved her place in the world with her bare hands. Everything she protects, she has earned through grit and sacrifice. Beneath that formidable exterior is someone who loves deeply—whether it is food, family or loyalty.
Even in her silences, as an actor I understand her thoughts, emotional wounds and the tenderness she rarely reveals. I always construct a detailed emotional history for my characters, even if it never explicitly appears on screen. It is important for me to feel familiar with their foundation to decipher their decisions and temperaments.
How do you separate your personal life from your professional one? Are you able to maintain a balance intuitively or do you have to be more deliberate? Do you ever Google yourself or prefer not to?
Earlier I may have been more curious about it but now I rarely Google myself. As much as I cherish what I do, it is incredibly easy to get swept up in the external noise—especially as an actor—where so much of your work is entangled with public perception and constant engagement. It takes conscious effort to step back and protect your inner stillness. I deliberately work towards maintaining that separation because my personal life feels sacred and grounding. When I am home, I try to be fully present with the people who matter. That distance helps me remain centred and reminds me who I am beyond my profession.
You’ve described your character Dhanwant Kaur in Kohrra: Season 2 (2026) as a woman shaped by restraint and responsibility. Is that a quality you recognise in yourself outside of acting?
It is true. Dhanwant embodies quiet strength and an unwavering sense of responsibility—whether it is towards her job, her personal commitment to truth and justice or the heavy emotional conflicts within her own life. I feel deeply connected to the measured fortitude within her. I have always believed that strength does not need to be loud to be felt—that there is so much dignity in composure and patience. She carries a fierce investigative persistence within a male-dominated police station even as her personal life and relationship remain strained.
I spent a great deal of time inhabiting Dhanwant’s inner world and lived reality as a woman police officer in Punjab, even meeting others in the profession to understand that space more intimately. The process truly cracked me open and allowed me to approach her with deeper empathy and clarity. So yes, many of my roles hold fragments of my temperament, yet each one teaches me something new. Through them, I continue to understand myself with greater clarity and compassion.
You’ve spoken about waiting patiently for the right roles after television. What was the inner voice guiding you in that waiting phase and how did you protect your faith when work felt uncertain?
I knew I wanted my journey to unfold with intention rather than impulsivity. That entire phase demanded indomitable trust, sometimes more than just relying on talent. There were moments of doubt, yet I held onto the belief that the right stories would find me when I was ready. Patience became my teacher and companion. It taught me resilience, sure, but it also deepened my gratitude. When the right opportunities did arrive, I embraced them with far greater awareness and appreciation.
Do you believe longevity in Bollywood requires compromise? Where do you draw your ethical line?
I do believe longevity in this industry demands a deep honesty with one’s own conscience and the grace to evolve with changing times without drifting away from oneself. Growth is essential, yet it must be rooted in strong moral ground. I choose projects that align with my integrity and emotional truth along with who I am in that particular moment of my journey as an actor. There have been moments of reflection and some difficult choices, but my authenticity has always guided me. I would rather move steadily with conviction than rush ahead in my career at the cost of my principles.
Having acted for over two decades now, do you ever think about directing or producing something of your own? If so, what’s the motivation?
Absolutely, the idea of directing and producing a story of my own has crossed my mind more than once because storytelling itself fascinates me in ways that extend beyond acting. If I were to direct or produce something, it would have to be a story that feels intimate, emotionally transparent and rooted in lived experience. I would love to someday create something that nurtures narratives honouring emotional complexity and the quiet resilience people carry within them. There is honestly a long list of people I want to work with and I say that with genuine excitement. I feel so inspired by filmmakers who write women with depth, vulnerability and strength woven together.