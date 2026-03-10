Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

A

I have come a long way as an actor and as a person; and along that journey, I have discovered fragments of myself in every role I have played. When I look at Jassi and Mama, I feel a deep sense of recognition and compassion for both of them as individuals, and for myself. Looking back at myself portraying these characters across almost twenty years brings a rush of reflection—I see not only their journeys, but my own evolution as an actor unfolding quietly alongside them.

If these two specific characters, or perhaps my past self and present self, were ever to cross paths, I imagine they would smile at each other first, almost instinctively. Jassi’s softness would gently perceive the tenderness beneath Mama’s fierce armour and Mama would recognise the quiet, unshakeable strength Jassi carries so gracefully within her gentleness.

On the surface they may seem worlds apart, yet both have fought their own battles and emerged as survivors. Jassi leans into love and sincerity; Mama stands firm in power and protection. What they would truly understand about each other is resilience and that stubborn refusal to give up. What they might initially misread about one another could be the methods or the distinct language of survival each one has chosen.