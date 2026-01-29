Kohrra 2 Trailer: Barun Sobti Teams Up With Mona Singh To Investigate A Complex Murder Case

Kohrra 2 trailer: Set in the town of Dalerpura, the new season promises a haunting new chapter. Mona Singh and Barun Sobti investigate a complex murder case.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kohrra 2 trailer
Barun Sobti and Mona Singh in Kohrra 2 trailer Photo: Netflix
  • Netflix unveiled Kohrra 2 trailer, featuring Barun Sobti and Mona Singh.

  • Barun Sobti is returning as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi, and he now works under his new commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh).

  • The new season promises a haunting new chapter.

Netflix's critically acclaimed show Kohrra is returning with Season 2 this February. Mona Singh is the new addition to the show. Barun Sobti has returned as Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi. He has left Jagrana and is now posted to Dalerpura Police Station. Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh) is his new commanding officer. The makers unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of Kohrra 2 on Thursday.

Kohraa 2 trailer

Set in the town of Dalerpura, the new season of Kohrra promises a haunting new chapter. Garundi and Kaur are handling a fresh case in the crime thriller. The story revolves around the murder of a woman (Pooja Bhamrrah) found dead in her brother’s (Anurag Arora) barn. The suspects' list grows during the investigation. Her husband (Rannvijay Singha) is also one of the prime suspects in the case.

Garundi and Kaur are starkly contrasting personalities. Garundi is more casual with an instinctive persona, while the latter is restrained, methodical, and firm. However, despite their differences, they are determined to solve the case at any cost.

What Barun Sobti and Mona Singh said about their characters

On reprising his character, Sobti shared, “Garundi begins this season hoping to start afresh, but in a world like Kohrra, the past never quite lets go. The mystery this time is denser and more layered, and that complexity reflects in Garundi’s own journey. He’s more introspective, more guarded, and constantly negotiating with his own choices.”

He also said that Season 2 pushed him as an actor in new ways, and he is “excited for viewers to return to this world and experience how the story unfolds.”

Mona Singh said that “stepping into the world of Kohrra was both exciting and daunting” because of the thoughtfully written story. On her character, she said, “Dhanwant is a woman of few words, but immense resolve. She’s navigating loss, responsibility, and the constant need to prove herself — often without saying much at all. It’s a role that demanded restraint.”

Kohrra 2 release date

Kohrra Season 2 is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani. Sharma has made his debut as a director alongside Faisal Rahman.

It will premiere on February 11.

