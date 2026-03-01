Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2026: Lakers End Losing Streak With 129-101 Win

The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant 129-101 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Saturday. They set the tone early, building a 17-point lead in the first quarter and extending it to 30 by the third, cruising to a 32-point margin by the fourth. Luka Doncic celebrated his birthday with a 26-point performance, while LeBron James marked a milestone with his 1,000th career three-pointer en route to 22 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. The victory showed the Los Angeles Lakers reclaiming the consistency and cohesion that had slipped after the All-Star break.

Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball photo-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives past Golden State Warriors guard Nate Williams (19) during the third quarter of their NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball photo-Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic shake hands after an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball photo-Warriors guard
Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton (8) moves the ball while defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball photo-Nate Williams
Golden State Warriors guard Nate Williams (19) shoots a 3-point basket in front of Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bufkin (18) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball photo-Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) shoots a 3-point basket next to Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball photo-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball photo-Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos, center, moves the ball between Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) and guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball photo-Nate Williams
Golden State Warriors guard Nate Williams (19) moves the ball while defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball photo-Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) drives for a layup during the first quarter of his NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco. | Photo: Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball photo-Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post (21) dunks the ball during the first quarter of his NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in San Francisco. | Photo: Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
