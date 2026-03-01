Golden State Warriors Vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2026: Lakers End Losing Streak With 129-101 Win
The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant 129-101 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Saturday. They set the tone early, building a 17-point lead in the first quarter and extending it to 30 by the third, cruising to a 32-point margin by the fourth. Luka Doncic celebrated his birthday with a 26-point performance, while LeBron James marked a milestone with his 1,000th career three-pointer en route to 22 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. The victory showed the Los Angeles Lakers reclaiming the consistency and cohesion that had slipped after the All-Star break.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE