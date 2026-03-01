Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Army Dominates Nordic Podiums, Hails HAWS As Crucible

Khelo India Winter Games 2026 saw Gulmarg’s High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) play a key role in preparing athletes for top performances. Army competitors dominated the Nordic events, describing HAWS as their crucible, while the school also helped CRPF and ITBP skiers rise to national prominence

Khelo India Winter Games 2026: Army Dominates Nordic Podiums, Hails HAWS As Crucible
High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS). Photo: SAI
  • Khelo India Winter Games 2026 saw Gulmarg’s High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) prepare athletes for top performances

  • Army athletes swept Nordic podiums, calling HAWS their crucible

  • Beyond the Army, HAWS also lifted CRPF and ITBP skiers to national prominence

Gulmarg’s snowbound slopes proved decisive at the 6th Khelo India Winter Games, held from February 23 to 26, as athletes from across India, including states, Union Territories, and institutional contingents like the Indian Army, CRPF, and ITBP, credited the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) for their success.

Established in December 1948 as the 19 Infantry Division Ski School by General K S Thimayya, HAWS evolved into the Winter Warfare School before being upgraded in 1962 to a Category A Training Establishment with a focus on mastering high-altitude operations.

The school now combines snowcraft and winter warfare training with survival and intelligence modules, while also supporting competitive skiing and snowboarding.

Kajal Kumari Rai, 25, from Shillong, had never experienced snow before 2024. Within a year, she won gold in the Nordic women’s 15 km and 10 km sprints. “Joining the CRPF gave me direction,” she said. “HAWS and the Army gave me belief.”

Bhavani T N, 23, who added gold in the Nordic women’s 1.5 km sprint to her 15 km and 10 km bronze medals, also began snow training late. She credited her progress to the Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering and HAWS, where she honed her technique.

The men’s Nordic 10 km event saw the Army sweep the podium, with Padma Namgail taking gold, Aman silver, and Manjeet bronze. In the 1.5 km sprint, Sunny Singh, Shubam Parihar, and Majeet repeated the sweep.

“HAWS plays a great role in grooming winter sports athletes not just from the Army but also from other forces and states,” Namgail said.

“There are no issues of funding, training, coaching, or competition. The best are even sent to Europe. The tracks are tough, the ice is hard but we are always ready because of HAWS.”

Col. Kumar Singh Negi described HAWS’ approach as systematic. Indian Army coach Rameez Ahmad added that the school manages 250–300 Army winter athletes annually, alongside five to ten civilian trainees.

“Currently, 24 athletes train in Alpine skiing, 16 in snowboarding, and 20 in Nordic skiing. Some double down in mountain skiing. They log a minimum of 600 training hours annually,” he said.

HAWS is equipped with ski simulators for Alpine skiing, roller skis for summer cross-training, a gymnasium, and an indoor sports complex. Nutrition and training plans are carefully monitored, and equipment mirrors international standards. Physio Vivek Kaktwan called the infrastructure “world-class.”

The school’s impact extends beyond the Army. CRPF team manager Magesh K said HAWS had elevated his team from equipment-level support to elite coaching.

“Army coach Nadeem Iqbal, himself an Olympian, worked closely with CRPF athletes over the past three years, refining technique and raising performance thresholds. The results are beginning to show,” Magesh said.

In Gulmarg, individual medals may hang around athletes’ necks, but their development traces back to HAWS, where winter sports training is intertwined with high-altitude preparation, producing a growing number of champions.

