US Basketball Player Jarred Shaw To Escape Execution But Expected Remain In Prison

In recent months, his weight has plummeted from 245 lbs to 210 lbs. The prison diet, dominated by fried foods, exacerbates his condition, leading to sharp abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Basketball Player Jarred Shaw To Escape Execution But Expected Remain In Prison
Jarred Shaw playing for Utah State Photo: File photo
info_icon

American basketball star Jarred Shaw is currently facing a legal and physical battle in Indonesia. Once a celebrated center who led Prawira Bandung to the 2023 Indonesian Basketball League (IBL) title, Shaw’s life took a tragic turn in May 2025 when he was arrested for ordering 132 cannabis gummies to manage his chronic Crohn’s disease.

Under Indonesia’s notoriously strict drug laws, Shaw initially faced the prospect of execution by firing squad. That's because the 132 gummies weighed a combined 869 grams, authorities initially treated the case as trafficking of nearly a kilogram of narcotics.

However, in a significant legal reprieve in December 2025, a judge cleared him of trafficking charges, convicting him instead on the lesser charge of drug possession. While this spared him the death penalty, he was sentenced to 26 months in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Despite escaping capital punishment, Shaw’s prison ordeal is far from over. Suffering from Crohn’s disease, an incurable inflammatory bowel condition, Shaw’s health has deteriorated rapidly in the Indonesian penal system.

In recent months, his weight has plummeted from 245 lbs to 210 lbs. The prison diet, dominated by fried foods, exacerbates his condition, leading to sharp abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting.

Medical assessments in late 2025 confirmed he is suffering from anemia and an E. coli infection.

Despite doctors recommending urgent diagnostic tests, including a colonoscopy, Shaw remains waiting for hospital admission.

The irony of his situation is profound. He is imprisoned for seeking the very medicine (cannabis) that provided him relief from the condition now ravaging his body in a cell he shares with four other inmates.

Related Content
Related Content

His legal team is currently petitioning for a compassionate release, while Shaw remains isolated, writing a book to keep his mind occupied during this harrowing chapter.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Shaheen Afridi Takes First Ball Wicket |ENG 2/1 (0.3)

  2. Fans React As Star Sports Releases 'Clean' Promo Ahead IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup Match Following South Africa Backlash

  3. India Women Vs Australia Women, 1st ODI: Smriti Mandhana Fifty Goes In Vain As Hosts Claim Convincing 6-Wicket Win

  4. Samson To Replace Out-Of-Form Abhishek? Ten Doeschate, Kotak Drop Hints After Big Super Eights Defeat

  5. Italy Cricket Rocked By Sexual Assault Allegation Against Senior Official: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  2. Against The Odds: J&K’s Entry Into Ranji Final Puts Spotlight On Infrastructure Shortages

  3. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  4. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

  5. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Netanyahu Pitches ‘Hexagon’ Alliance as Modi Set for Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

  2. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  6. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  7. Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

  8. BAFTA Apologises To Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Over Racist Slur Incident During Awards Ceremony