Iran War Effect In Uttarakhand: LPG Crisis Compels Shutdown Of Mass Kitchens In Haridwar, Rishikesh

Those who used to turn up for free meals at these ashrams, run by some of the prominent religious trusts, are feeling helpless.

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Published at:
LPG crisis
A worker carries LPG cylinders at a distribution centre, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Long queues were seen at several gas agencies amid an ongoing LPG supply shortage in the country Photo: RAHULGROVER
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ashrams are finding it difficult to provide daily community meals, leaving many of their regular visitors struggling to find affordable food

  • Earlier, people could book the second domestic cylinder after 21 days, but now they have to wait 25 days.

  • Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami dismisses reports about shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in Uttarakhand

In the COVID-19 lockdown, ashrams and mutts in Haridwar and Rishikesh kept their free kitchens open to serve meals to hundreds of saints, pilgrims, visitors, daily-wage earners, and stranded workers, uninterruptedly. The arrangement continued even after the pandemic.

Now, while the war in West Asia is far from Uttarakhand, its effects on  LPG supply have cast shadows on the charitable kitchens on the banks of the holy Ganga River.

The comparison may sound a little strange, yet the realities on the ground unfold how the global fuel disruption has compelled more than 20 ashrams and mutts to shut down community kitchens and suspend daily services to feed sadhus and pilgrims. The development has created a helpless situation for those who used to turn up for free meals at these ashrams, run by some of the prominent religious trusts.

Confirming this, a functionary of the Geeta Kutir Tapovan said there was daily consumption of eight to 10 LPG cylinders for cooking mass community meals, but now, after the ashram ran out of the cooking gas, a decision was taken to suspend the cooking until alternative arrangements are made.

Related Content
LPG Shortage Hits Pune’s Colleges - xsm
LPG Shortage Hits Pune’s College Kitchens, India's Students Hub Feels The Pinch
Diesel For Cooking - null
Banana, Bread For Food, Salt With Diesel For Cooking: How Mumbai's Working Class Is Fighting The LPG Crisis
Strait of Hormuz Triggered An LPG Crisis in India's Kitchens - null
Outlook Explainer: How the Strait of Hormuz Triggered An LPG Crisis in India's Kitchens
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday reviewed the preparations for Kumbh Mela–2027 in a high-level meeting held in Haridwar - null
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Preparations For Kumbh Mela
Related Content

“We really regret this, as it has happened for the first time due to the non-availability of the LPG supply," he said.

Senior journalist Shailendra Gondiyal said Geeta Kutir, Haridwar, was established in 1979 and since then has been rendering its services, including free meals to hundreds of sadhus, students, and pilgrims. Almost 1000 to 1200 people were eating here every day. The non-stop kitchen consumes 10 LPG cylinders, but now, according to its manager Shiv Dass Dubey, it has not received any cylinders for nearly a week.

Similarly, other ashrams have also been finding it difficult to provide daily community meals, leaving many of their regular visitors struggling to find affordable food.

The Uttarakhand government claims that, according to policy guidelines, cylinders are supplied only to essential services such as hospitals, hostels, and emergency facilities. The domestic LPG cylinders are available for households, but the booking rules have been changed. Earlier, people could book the second domestic cylinder after 21 days, but now they have to wait 25 days.

“There is, however, no policy to make cylinders available to ashrams and community kitchens," says Gondiyal.

Many Uttarakhand towns, like Nainital, Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkie, Rudrapur, Rishikesh, Bageshwar, Mussoorie, Uttarkashi, and the industrial hubs like Pantnagar, Kashipur, Sitarganj, etc., are facing a shortage of LPG. Long queues of people waiting for their turns to get LPG refills are a common sight. The protests have also erupted at several places.

Major impact of the commercial LPG supplies is seen on the hotel industry, restaurants, small food outlets, and wayside vendors.

“At the onset of the tourist season and the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, which attracts thousands of pilgrims, the business community is worried about the crisis hitting the livelihoods of a cross-section of the people and small businesses," admits Madhu Sudan, a social activist.

Digvijay Singh Bisht, President of the Hotel Association in Nainital, admitted that several roadside eateries and dhabas have already been shut down. The hotels are somehow managing for now, but if the problem continues, they may not survive during the peak tourist season. The government has temporarily stopped the booking of commercial gas cylinders.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has dismissed reports about the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in Uttarakhand, terming them as mere rumours.

Dhami told reporters at Dehradun, "We are taking strict action against rumours. The government teams are closely monitoring the situation. I have instructed the Chief Secretary to review the situation and see that people do not face inconvenience or black marketing."

The ground reports, however, defy the government claims.

Ramesh Uniyal, a tea seller in Roorkee, has been forced to shut down his stall due to the non-availability of LPG. “I had only one cylinder, which ran out on Saturday. I tried to arrange another one, but there was no booking or refilling available. I stood in the queue the entire day and returned disappointed,” he said. His attempt to buy an induction stove as an alternative also proved unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said the government has initiated preparations to supply firewood to commercial establishments as an alternative fuel source.

The Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation has been directed to ensure the availability of firewood so that businesses can use it as an alternative fuel if the gas shortage worsens, he said at Dehradun.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Questions MS Dhoni’s Role As CSK Enter New Era

  2. 'Contribution To Indian Casualties': Sunil Gavaskar Rips Into Sunrisers' Management For Abrar Ahmed Signing

  3. IPL 2026: Sanjay Bangar Backs Star All-Rounder As PBKS’ X-Factor In Powerplay

  4. Harshit Rana Knee Surgery Update: Kolkata Knight Riders Pacer Likely To Miss Majority Of IPL 2026

  5. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Unfazed By Fame, Says 'If You Do Well, You Are Bound To Get Attention'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 16, 2026

  2. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  3. From ‘Tiger’ To Successor:  Political Transition In Bihar And JD(U)’s Future

  4. Indian LPG Tanker Shivalik Safely Docks At Mundra After Navigating Strait Of Hormuz

  5. Navtej Sarna, Mamta Kalia Among 24 Winners Of Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  2. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  3. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  4. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  5. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Germany’s Carnival Celebrations Ignite Streets With Vibrant Color And Tradition

  2. Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

  3. How The War On Iran Is Distracting From Ukraine And Benefiting Putin  

  4. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  5. US-Israel-Iran: IRGC Claims It Attacked Israel Military, Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz 'Closed For Enemies’

Latest Stories

  1. Arsenal Vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Banana, Bread For Food, Salt With Diesel For Cooking: How Mumbai's Working Class Is Fighting The LPG Crisis

  3. Afghanistan Accuses Pakistan of Deadly Kabul Airstrike; 400 Reported Killed

  4. Chelsea Vs PSG Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 2nd Leg: When, Where To Watch? Check Head-To-Head

  5. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Israel Claims To Have Killed Top Iranian Official Ali Larijani

  6. Dune 3 First Look: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya Return In Denis Villeneuve’s Epic Finale; Robert Pattinson Joins Cast

  7. Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

  8. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify