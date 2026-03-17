Iran War Effect In Uttarakhand: LPG Crisis Compels Shutdown Of Mass Kitchens In Haridwar, Rishikesh

A worker carries LPG cylinders at a distribution centre, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Long queues were seen at several gas agencies amid an ongoing LPG supply shortage in the country Photo: RAHULGROVER

A worker carries LPG cylinders at a distribution centre, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Long queues were seen at several gas agencies amid an ongoing LPG supply shortage in the country Photo: RAHULGROVER