Himachal’s Dark Reality: 66 Drug Overdose Deaths, 1200 Arrests In Three  Years 

The police admit that the drug crisis is also resulting in crimes such as thefts, robberies, and physical assaults on parents and others. A 40-year-old woman in a village in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, died after being attacked with a sickle by a 14-year-old boy who attempted to rape her. A 19-year-old college student, Siya Guleria, was brutally murdered near Gopalpur in Sarkaghat. She was attacked with a sickle while on her way to college; the suspect, identified as Rishu Patial, had a history of substance abuse.