Cannes 2026 | Penelope Cruz’s ‘La Bola Negra’ Earns 20-Minute Standing Ovation

In their speech, the directors-duo said, “Ninety years ago, Federico García Lorca was killed by fascism because he was gay. So, to everyone who thinks that we are gonna step back in our LGBT rights, we have bad news. Because we are here to stay. So, thank you. Cannes Festival, thank you. Long live Cannes. For the opportunity, thank you. May we all truly know that we are in the same fight.”