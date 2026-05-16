Goa Declares Ecologically Sensitive Sites In Old Goa, St Cruz Village As 'No Development Zones'

In a state where the relentless march of real estate often clashes with the whispers of history and the quiet pulse of nature, the Goa government has drawn a firm line in the sand. Striking a rare victory for conservation, the state has officially locked down 4 lakh square metres of ecologically fragile and historically rich land. By declaring these parcels as strict "no development zones," the administration has effectively slammed the door on concrete mixers and commercial blueprints, preserving the land for the generations to come.
At the heart of this protection plan is Old Goa, the state's former colonial capital and a prized UNESCO World Heritage site. Walking through Old Goa is like stepping into a living museum, where centuries-old Portuguese churches and majestic stone structures tell stories of a bygone era. Under a fresh notification by the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Board, a sprawling 1.02 lakh square metres surrounding this protected heritage precinct—encompassing lush orchards and an archaeological park—has been legally insulated from the threat of modern encroachment. It is a move that recognizes that heritage does not stop at the church doors; it lives in the very soil and trees that frame them.
Guardians of the Green Infrastructure
The conservation umbrella extends far beyond historical monuments into Goa's vital, life-sustaining ecosystems. In the village panchayat of St Cruz in North Goa, the government has cordoned off 3.37 lakh square metres of highly sensitive land. This isn't just empty space; it is a vibrant landscape of tidal salt pans, traditional paddy fields, and dense patches of mangroves. These wetlands act as the natural lungs and storm shields of the region, filtering water and sheltering local biodiversity.
State Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane anchored this sweeping decision in statutory permanence, invoking Section 39(A) of the Town and Country Planning Act. Speaking on the decision, Rane highlighted the human element behind the legal jargon. He emphasized that villages like St Cruz are home to unique agrarian traditions, characterized by rich salt pans and generational paddy fields that are increasingly vulnerable to being swallowed up and converted into urban settlement zones.
"These are ecologically sensitive sites that need to be protected from being converted into settlement zones." — Vishwajit Rane, TCP Minister
A Breath of Fresh Air
For locals and environmentalists who have long feared that Goa’s unique identity would be paved over by rapid development, the notification offers a massive sigh of relief. By legally safeguarding these orchards, salt pans, and mangroves, the state is making a conscious pivot toward sustainable survival. In a coastal ecosystem where environmental balance is incredibly delicate, this decision humanizes urban planning—proving that sometimes, progress is measured not by what we build, but by what we choose to leave untouched.