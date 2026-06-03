Free Bus Passes, Jobs Push Mark CM Shivakumar’s First Day In Office

Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar announced free bus passes for students travelling on non-luxury government buses, aiming to reduce educational expenses and improve access to learning.
The government will launch a private employment exchange to connect job seekers with private-sector opportunities.
A recruitment calendar for government vacancies and 10,000 youth clubs will be introduced to boost employment and youth engagement.
Hours after being sworn in as Karnataka’s Chief Minister, D. K. Shivakumar unveiled a series of welfare and employment-focused measures, signalling that youth development, education, and job creation will be key priorities of his administration. The announcements came following his first cabinet meeting in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
The headline decision was the introduction of free bus passes for all students travelling on non-luxury government buses across the state. The benefit will cover students from school level to postgraduate courses, significantly expanding transport support and reducing education-related expenses for families. According to the chief minister, the initiative is intended to make education more accessible and ensure that transportation costs do not become a barrier to learning.
In another major move aimed at tackling unemployment, Shivakumar announced the creation of a private employment exchange. The proposed platform will allow job seekers to register and connect with employment opportunities in the private sector. The government said modalities for the exchange would be finalised within a month, with the objective of improving job matching and expanding opportunities for Karnataka’s youth.
The chief minister also promised a structured recruitment drive for government jobs. He stated that the state has already announced around 56,000 vacancies and that a recruitment calendar detailing notifications and hiring schedules would be released after consultations with various departments. The move is expected to bring greater transparency and predictability to public-sector hiring.
Beyond employment and education, the cabinet approved plans to establish 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas across Karnataka. These youth organisations are expected to focus on leadership development, sports, cultural activities, education, and social harmony at the village and urban ward levels.
The announcements represent the new government’s first policy actions and offer an early indication of its governance agenda. By prioritising student welfare, employment generation, and youth engagement, Shivakumar has sought to position his administration as one focused on opportunities for young people while addressing some of Karnataka’s pressing socio-economic challenges.