Karnataka CM's Delhi Visit Sparks Speculation Over Cabinet Expansion

The trip comes amid intense lobbying by ministerial aspirants seeking induction into the cabinet.
As per the official itinerary shared with the media, Shivakumar will arrive in the national capital on Wednesday evening and is scheduled to meet with Union Ministers.
Shivakumar is likely to halt in Delhi overnight with his return journey currently left “open”.
While there is no mention of the meeting with the Congress high command in his travel plan, party sources suggest that he will hold talks with the leadership.
Shivakumar had on Monday said he would travel to Delhi once the Congress high command gives him an appointment, while indicating there was no delay from his side regarding the cabinet expansion.
“Whenever they (party high command) give me time, I will go. They will give me a date in another three or four days. Once they do, I will go and come back,” he had said.
Shivakumar was sworn-in as the Chief Minister along with 13 Ministers on June 3, following Siddaramaiah’s resignation as CM on May 28.
With the sanctioned strength of Karnataka's ministry being 34, including the CM, 20 berths are still vacant, and pressure is mounting on Shivakumar to expand his cabinet.
With many ministerial aspirants and limited berths available, Shivakumar has a tightrope to walk, as he risks large-scale disgruntlement among those who will be left out, according to party sources.
He will also have to strike a balance by ensuring representation, while keeping caste and regional equations in mind.
The opposition BJP has been constantly taking a dig at the government over "delay" in cabinet expansion amid the drought situation in the state, and has alleged internal problems within the ruling Congress.