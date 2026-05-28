All Eyes On DK Shivakumar As Next Karnataka Chief Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah formally resigned from his post on Thursday, submitting his resignation at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.
Siddaramaiah refused a Rajya Sabha seat offered by the Congress high command, stating he wants to serve the people as an MLA for the next two years.
The Congress high command will now decide the next Chief Minister, with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar widely expected to take over the top post
All eyes are now on Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is widely expected to take over as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka following Siddaramaiah’s resignation.
Shivakumar, a powerful leader with strong support within the party, has been a leading contender for the post for quite some time. His supporters burst into celebrations across the state soon after Siddaramaiah announced his decision to step down.
However, during his farewell press conference, outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made it clear that the final decision on the next leader will be taken by the Congress high command and the Karnataka Congress Legislative Party.
“I have resigned. The decision on who will be the next Chief Minister will be taken by the high command and the MLAs,” Siddaramaiah stated.
This has left a slight element of suspense even as political observers and party workers overwhelmingly point towards DK Shivakumar as the most likely successor. Shivakumar was present at Siddaramaiah’s residence during key meetings earlier in the day and has been actively involved in party affairs.
Congress leaders have maintained that they will strictly follow the directions of the high command. Shivakumar is expected to meet top leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi in the coming days.
The transition comes at a crucial time for the Congress in Karnataka, with the party aiming to maintain stability and unity ahead of future electoral challenges. Further clarity on the new Chief Minister and cabinet formation is expected soon.