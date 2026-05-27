Ban Cow Slaughter In Tamil Nadu with Immediate Effect, Orders Madras High Court

The Madras High Court has ordered an immediate ban on the slaughter of cows and calves in Tamil Nadu, directing the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to ensure compliance on the eve of Bakrid and thereafter.
The court emphasised that cow slaughter is not an essential religious practice and must adhere to the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958, which restricts slaughter to licensed facilities with fitness certificates for animals over 10 years old.
The order came on a petition filed by K. Surya from Coimbatore, highlighting the need to prevent slaughter in public places or unauthorised spots, with authorities required to submit compliance reports by May 29.
The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to ban the slaughter of cows and calves with immediate effect across the state, both on the eve of Bakrid and on any other day.
The directive was issued by the court while hearing a writ petition filed by K. Surya from Coimbatore. The bench stressed the cultural and constitutional importance of protecting cows, noting that their slaughter should only occur — if at all — in designated licensed slaughterhouses under strict conditions laid down by the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958.
The court categorically stated: “We allow this writ petition with a direction to the State of Tamil Nadu to ensure that no cow or calf is slaughtered on the eve of Bakrid or on any other day.” It rejected the possibility of temporary or makeshift slaughter arrangements, underscoring the need for adherence to humane practices and designated facilities only.
The Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958, already regulates cattle slaughter, permitting it only for animals certified as unfit for work or breeding and above a certain age. The High Court’s order strengthens enforcement of these provisions, particularly ahead of Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid), when animal sacrifice is traditionally observed by sections of the Muslim community.
The judges observed that sacrificing cows is not an essential religious practice under Islam, drawing from previous judicial precedents. Authorities have been instructed to prevent any cow or calf slaughter in public places or non-designated areas. The Chief Secretary and the DGP have been made personally responsible for implementation, with a compliance report to be filed by May 29.
This verdict is likely to spark debates on religious freedom, livelihood concerns of the meat trade, and animal welfare. While animal rights activists and Hindu organisations have welcomed the order as a step towards preserving cultural heritage, traders and certain community groups have expressed concerns over its impact on traditional practices and business.
The Tamil Nadu government is yet to issue a detailed statement on the implementation roadmap. Police and local administrations have been put on alert to monitor compliance, especially in the coming days leading up to Bakrid.
This order adds to the growing judicial and legislative focus on cattle protection across several Indian states, aligning with Article 48 of the Constitution, which directs the state to organise agriculture and animal husbandry on modern lines while prohibiting the slaughter of cows, calves, and other milch and draught cattle.