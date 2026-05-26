Air Pollution: The Silent Killer Claiming Millions Of Lives Globally

Air pollution causes more premature deaths worldwide than any other environmental hazard.
By 2100, 100 million Americans could face unhealthy summer air due to worsening pollution.
Climate change and weak regulations threaten decades of air quality progress.
Air pollution causes more premature deaths worldwide than any other environmental hazard, according to a new study. Researchers say exposure to polluted air increases the risk of lung cancer, respiratory infections, heart and lung disease, and other severe health conditions.
Even in countries like Canada, where air quality is relatively better, pollution contributes to over 17,000 early deaths annually and economic losses exceeding USD 140 billion, PTI reported.
Industrial emissions and wildfires can degrade air quality to dangerous levels, posing immediate health risks. Climate change worsens the problem by altering temperature, wind patterns, and rainfall, which intensify pollution buildup.
In recently published research, scientists estimated that by 2100, 100 million Americans could face unhealthy summer air—seven times higher than in 2000. Without stronger pollution controls, individuals would either have to limit outdoor activities or risk higher chances of illness and death.
Health Risks Rise with Climate Change
The findings, based on models of the global economy, climate, and health, suggest that climate change could double air quality alerts for sensitive groups. While such alerts remain rare for most Canadians and Americans, thresholds are lower for vulnerable populations, including infants, elderly, pregnant individuals, and those with pre-existing conditions like heart disease, diabetes, or mental illness.
Outdoor workers and athletes are also at greater risk. The study notes that staying indoors during alerts provides significant health benefits, particularly for seniors over 65 and young adults aged 18–35, who experience 45 times higher benefits on average when adapting their behaviour.
Researchers recommend tracking local air quality and following guidance, such as reducing strenuous outdoor activity, improving indoor air filtration, or using well-fitted N95/P99 masks during high pollution episodes.
Currently, only 15–20% of Americans take steps to reduce exposure, even when alerts are issued. Compliance is particularly challenging for those with limited access to clean indoor spaces, such as outdoor workers and homeless individuals, PTI reported.
Climate Change and Weak Regulations Threaten Progress
The study acknowledges that its projections may underestimate the impact of climate change, as wildfire smoke—a major source of harmful fine particulate matter—was not fully accounted for. In Canada, wildfires are the largest contributor to fine particulate pollution, and climate change is expected to increase their frequency and intensity.
Additionally, the research did not factor in potential future environmental policies or deregulation that could further degrade air quality. Without action, climate change and relaxed pollution controls could halve the air quality improvements achieved over the past 50 years, PTI reported.
However, policies aimed at limiting global warming could stabilise air quality alerts by mid-century and prevent most of the projected health risks.
To address the growing threat, the study emphasises the need for two key approaches: reducing emissions that drive both air pollution and climate change, and improving people’s ability to adapt through better indoor air quality measures and access to clean spaces.
As air pollution and alerts become more frequent, enhancing building ventilation, filtration, and accessibility to safe indoor environments will be critical for long-term public health protection.
(With inputs from PTI)