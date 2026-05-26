Gulmarg Gondola Tech Glitch: More Than 300 Travellers Rescued

All-terrain gear, advanced rope systems and harness systems used for rescue of stranded tourists
A technical snag impacted the ropeways at peak hours with a malfunction triggered by system overload
The affected ropeway, the highest in Asia had suffered a technical snag and suspension in 2025 as well
With around 300 travellers stranded in the cable cars of Gulmarg, multiple agencies carried out a rescue operation spanning around 7 hours more than 500 feet above the ground.
For context, these Gondola cars operate on Asia's highest ropeway network.
The operation was monitored on ground by the state's deputy chief minister and the local MLA as per a post on X by Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.
What Happened?
Initial reports suggest that a technical snag impacted the ropeways at peak hours with a malfunction triggered by system overload. This led to an immediate shutdown of phase 1 of the ropeway connecting Gulmarg base to Kongdori.
After the snag at phase 1, automated safety protocols kicked in and the entire ropeway, including phase 2 going to Afarwat Peak, was frozen.
The Chief Minister's Office, in a statement on X, said “the incident will be thoroughly examined and an enquiry conducted. Responsibility for any lapses will be fixed and appropriate action taken.” Similar assurances on an investigation were also given by the state’s Lieutenant Governor.
The Rescue effort
Rescue of more than 300 people from such heights and forested terrain, in the midst of heavy rain, saw participation of teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army's Chinar Corps.
According to the Hindustan Times, an advanced rope system was utilised with agencies initiating a specialised vertical operation to reach the trapped passengers.
Rescue teams, it is said, used all-terrain gear, advanced rope systems and harness systems. Earlier, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat told reporters in Gulmarg that local people and personnel from the Gulmarg Police Station were among the first responders.
Also, medical officers and local administration were reportedly stationed at base stations to extend immediate psychological and physical support.
Coordinated efforts also saw provisions for around 45 persons carried on stretchers.
The efforts were lauded widely with Union Home Minister Amit Shah posting on X: “The nation salutes the forces for their valour and skill.”
Similarly, Indian Army’ Northern Command posted a clip of the rescue highlighting ‘Swift and coordinated rescue efforts by Chinar Corps, Indian Army and Gulmarg Gandola operators.’
The affected ropeway, the highest in Asia and one of the highest cable cars systems in the continent, had earlier suffered a technical snag and suspension last year as well.