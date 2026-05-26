RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1, IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar Breaks Silence On Final Venue Shift From Bengaluru To Ahmedabad

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Rajat Patidar reacts to the IPL 2026 final venue shift ahead of RCB’s high-pressure Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans in Dharamsala

RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1, IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar Breaks Silence On Final Venue Shift From Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar sits out against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 17. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
Summary of this article

  • RCB and GT finished the IPL 2026 league stage with identical points totals

  • Rajat Patidar said the IPL final venue shift is “not in my control” ahead of Qualifier 1

  • The winner of the Dharamsala clash will qualify directly for the IPL 2026 final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar kept his focus firmly on the task ahead as RCB prepare to face Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Ahead of the high-stakes clash, Patidar addressed the growing chatter around the IPL final being shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, making it clear that the team is concentrating only on reaching the summit clash first. The winner of Tuesday’s encounter will seal a direct berth in the IPL 2026 final, while the losing side will get another opportunity through Qualifier 2.

Also Check: RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1, Match Facts

Rajat Patidar Reacts To IPL Final Venue Shift

Patidar was measured in his response when asked about the IPL final being shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad.

"It's not in my control. This is a historic site, so wherever the final is going to be, that's where it is going to be. We are focused on reaching the final," Patidar said during the pre-match media interaction.

The IPL governing council had earlier decided to move the final from Bengaluru to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad because of operational and logistical concerns. Reports also stated that safety planning following last year’s crowd incident in Bengaluru played a role in the decision.

Related Content
Rajat Patidar in RCB training ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - RCBTweets/X
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar sits out against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 17. - | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, April 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
Rajat Patidar celebrating his half-century during MI vs RCB IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. - IPL/X

Despite the venue debate dominating headlines, RCB appear fully focused on their playoff campaign. Patidar also gave an update on opener Phil Salt, confirming that the England batter is fit but still under observation ahead of the game. Salt’s availability could play a huge role for RCB considering his aggressive starts throughout the season.

RCB And GT Ready For High-Pressure Playoff Battle

RCB and GT finished the league stage with identical points totals, making Qualifier 1 a battle between arguably the two most consistent teams of IPL 2026. Gujarat Titans enter the contest with a powerful top order featuring Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, while RCB will once again rely heavily on Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and their experienced bowling attack.

Speaking about the contest, Patidar said both sides are evenly matched and believes composure under pressure will decide the outcome.

"Both teams have done pretty well throughout the season. On the given day, whichever team executes its plans better and stays calm under pressure, is going to win," he said.

Dharamsala’s conditions are also expected to add another layer to the contest, with early movement for pacers likely under cloudy conditions. With a place in the IPL 2026 final at stake, both franchises head into the clash carrying momentum, confidence, and enormous expectations from fans.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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