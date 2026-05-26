RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1, IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar Breaks Silence On Final Venue Shift From Bengaluru To Ahmedabad

RCB and GT finished the IPL 2026 league stage with identical points totals
Rajat Patidar said the IPL final venue shift is “not in my control” ahead of Qualifier 1
The winner of the Dharamsala clash will qualify directly for the IPL 2026 final
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar kept his focus firmly on the task ahead as RCB prepare to face Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
Ahead of the high-stakes clash, Patidar addressed the growing chatter around the IPL final being shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, making it clear that the team is concentrating only on reaching the summit clash first. The winner of Tuesday’s encounter will seal a direct berth in the IPL 2026 final, while the losing side will get another opportunity through Qualifier 2.
Rajat Patidar Reacts To IPL Final Venue Shift
Patidar was measured in his response when asked about the IPL final being shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad.
"It's not in my control. This is a historic site, so wherever the final is going to be, that's where it is going to be. We are focused on reaching the final," Patidar said during the pre-match media interaction.
The IPL governing council had earlier decided to move the final from Bengaluru to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad because of operational and logistical concerns. Reports also stated that safety planning following last year’s crowd incident in Bengaluru played a role in the decision.
Despite the venue debate dominating headlines, RCB appear fully focused on their playoff campaign. Patidar also gave an update on opener Phil Salt, confirming that the England batter is fit but still under observation ahead of the game. Salt’s availability could play a huge role for RCB considering his aggressive starts throughout the season.
RCB And GT Ready For High-Pressure Playoff Battle
RCB and GT finished the league stage with identical points totals, making Qualifier 1 a battle between arguably the two most consistent teams of IPL 2026. Gujarat Titans enter the contest with a powerful top order featuring Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, while RCB will once again rely heavily on Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and their experienced bowling attack.
Speaking about the contest, Patidar said both sides are evenly matched and believes composure under pressure will decide the outcome.
"Both teams have done pretty well throughout the season. On the given day, whichever team executes its plans better and stays calm under pressure, is going to win," he said.
Dharamsala’s conditions are also expected to add another layer to the contest, with early movement for pacers likely under cloudy conditions. With a place in the IPL 2026 final at stake, both franchises head into the clash carrying momentum, confidence, and enormous expectations from fans.