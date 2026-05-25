IPL 2026: Top Highlights That Defined A Thrilling League Stage

The playoffs are set to begin from May 27 in Dharamsala
RCB will take on GT in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026
Sai Sudharsan is leading the Orange Cap race, while Bhunveshwar Kumar is vying for the Purple Cap
The Indian Premier League is arguably the most competitive cricketing league on the planet, and apart from the star presence, another clear indicator of its competitiveness is how it keeps fans hooked every year. Like almost every year, this year too it took the last day of the league stage to finalize the final four teams of the tournament that will head to the playoff stage.
Two matches were scheduled for the last day, and each of them had its own significance as the fate of three teams was hanging in the balance in a single-day match between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).
If RR beat MI, then they would become the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs; otherwise, PBKS (15 points) and KKR, who were playing DC that night, had a chance. RR thrashed MI by 30 runs to make it into the top four, breaking the hearts of Punjab and Kolkata fans.
Apart from RR, the other teams of the playoffs are Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Apart from RR (16 points), other teams finished in the top three with 18 points each, separated by NRR.
Since RCB (0.783) and GT (0.695) have the two best NRRs in the league stage, they finished in the top two and were rewarded in place in Qualifier 1, where the losing team will get another shot at the final in Qualifier 2, if they falter once in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, SRH (0.524), who missed Qualifier 1 by a sniff, will be up against RR in the Eliminator.
IPL 2026 Points Table After League Stage
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|RCB (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.783
|2
|GT (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.695
|3
|SRH (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.524
|4
|RR (Q)
|14
|8
|6
|0
|16
|0.189
|5
|PBKS (E)
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|0.309
|6
|DC (E)
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|-0.651
|7
|KKR (E)
|14
|6
|7
|1
|13
|-0.147
|8
|CSK (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|-0.345
|9
|MI (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|8
|-0.584
|10
|LSG (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|8
|-0.74
Heavyweights Had No Clue
When it comes to IPL dominance, the first two teams that any ardent fan can think of are Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Both teams have lifted the trophy five times and are termed as the two most consistent teams of the tournament, while KKR also had fair success in the history of the tournament with three title wins, making them the third most successful franchise of the league.
However, in the recent past, it looks like these heavyweights have lost their ascendancy in the league. While CSK, who were known for qualifying for playoffs for fun, haven't been there since 2023, when they last won the coveted title, it's been even worse for MI, who haven't laid their hands on the trophy since 2020.
KKR, however, won the title last in 2024, but they have been abysmal in the last two seasons of IPL, which makes us think, are the powerhouses of the league losing their sheen, and new giants like RCB and GT are coming into the fray and asserting their dominance in the tournament with consistent qualifications and rising fan bases.
500 and Counting: IPL 2026’s Top 10 Batters
With every passing year, IPL redefines T20 batting standards, and this year was no different, with teams crossing the 200-run mark for fun and the opponents chasing down those targets without breaking any sweat.
The 500-run mark is considered a benchmark of success for a batter in the IPL, and this position is mostly dominated by the top three batters of any team, as they have the benefits of facing the majority of the balls and powerplay restrictions at their disposal.
This year too it was the same apart from Heinrich Klaasen, who despite batting at No.4 or lower defied norms to not only finish in the top 10 after the league stage but is also in contention of bagging the Orange Cap. Let's have a look at the top ten batters of IPL 2026, who scored 500 runs or more in the league stage:
1. Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 638 runs
2. Shubman Gill (GT) - 616 runs
3. Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 606 runs
4. KL Rahul (DC) - 593 runs
5. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) - 583 runs
6. Ishan Kishan (SRH) - 569 runs
7. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 563 runs
8. Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 563 runs
9. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 557 runs
10. Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) - 510 runs
Purple Cap Race: IPL 2026's Top 10 Bowlers
This year has been difficult for the bowlers with flatter wickets and batters elevating their game to the next level with newer shots and an ultra-aggressive approach. However, amid the run-frenzy, there have been bowlers who have found a way to outclass batters and churn out match-winning performances for their teams.
In a land of spinners, fast bowlers have found a new lease of life as nine of the top ten bowlers in the highest-wicket-taker list have been pacers, with Rashid Khan being the lone spinner.
While the new version of veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the emergence of a new crop of pacers like Kartik Tyagi and Prince Yadav have excited the Indian fans, having no Indian spinners in the list has started a new debate on the role of spinners in this format and the lack of them in the Indian cricketing circuit. Let's have a look at the list of top 10 wicket-takers in IPL 2026:
1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) - 24 wickets
2. Kagiso Rabada (GT) - 24 wickets
3. Jofra Archer (RR) - 21 wickets
4. Anshul Kamboj (CSK) - 21 wickets
5. Rashid Khan (GT) - 19 wickets
6. Ishan Malinga (SRH) - 19 wickets
7. Kartik Tyagi (KKR) - 18 wickets
8. Mohammed Siraj (GT) - 17 wickets
9. Prince Yadav (LSG) - 16 wickets
10. Sunil Narine (KKR) - 15 wickets
IPL 2026: Legends And Starlets
IPL every year lives up to its tag line of "where talent meets opportunity" as new talents emerge in this league each year that take the world by storm. This year also, it was the same as we saw the emergence of new talents in the form of Prince Yadav, Sakib Hussain and Brijesh Kumar, whereas last year's teen sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking his popularity to another level by overcoming the second-season syndrome by power-packed performances with the bat.
While the newer talents have made the platform their own some veterans have live up to their reputations or have re-ignited their value in the league. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Virat Kohli are prime examples of it. While Kohli has churned 557 runs in 14 matches, Bhuvenshwar Kumar took the league by storm by picking up 24 wickets, leading the purple cap race along with Kagiso Rabada.
IPL 2026 Controversies
IPL 2026 is a marquee event of the cricket calendar, and with teams with such big stars vying for a trophy, controversies become part and parcel of the league, and this season also had its share.
Whether it was Virat Kohli's handshake snub to Travis Head, Riyan Parag's vaping incident, or Pant's slip of tongue at the post-match presentation, these kinds of controversies only add to the dynamics of the IPL.
As the league matures and grows with each passing year, cricket should remain the center focus of the tournament, and the players, franchises, and their stakeholders should adhere to the Code of Conduct set by the BCCI to ensure that the league to which their future lies continues to flourish.