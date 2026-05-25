Travis Head-Virat Kohli Spat: SRH Star's Wife Faces Online Abuse After Duo's IPL Clash

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Virat Kohli’s on-field clash with Travis Head has spilled over online, with Head’s wife Jessica targeted by abusive comments after the IPL game

Travis Head Virat Kohli IPL spat wife Jessica online abuse details
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head reacts after loosing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad, India, Friday, May 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary of this article

  • The IPL clash between RCB and SRH saw Virat Kohli and Travis Head exchange words

  • Travis Head’s wife Jessica revealed her social media accounts were flooded with abusive comments

  • She compared the abuse to the backlash after the 2023 World Cup final

Australian cricketer Travis Head's wife, Jessica, has alleged that her social media feed has been flooded by abusive comments after her husband got embroiled in an on-field spat with Indian superstar Virat Kohli during an IPL match.

Head's Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 55 runs in the game played in Hyderabad on Friday last week.

Kohli and Head exchanged words during a confrontation before the former declined the traditional post-match handshake with the Australian.

Jessica said her social media accounts have been bombarded with abusive comments ever since.

"It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup," Jessica told 'The Adelaide Advertiser', referring to the 2023 World Cup final in which Australia defeated India with Head playing a stellar knock of 137 that earned him the player of the match award in the six-wicket win.

"I woke up to my socials blasting... we are fine but they are attacking my friends and family," she said.

Former India player Wasim Jaffer, on his youtube channel, said that Kohli should have shaken hands with Head.

Related Content
Virat Kohli ignored Travis Head during the after-match customary handshake ritual after an on-field banter between the two during the SRH vs RCB match on Friday, May 22. - Screengrab
Virat Kohli leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad. - AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. - (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad in Mumbai. - AP

"That thing should end on the ground. Then you have to shake hands and move on. You should not carry it," he said.

"Kohli is an ambassador of the game...It was not right. He is too big a player to be doing this."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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