MI Vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians To Bat First, Rohit Sharma Misses Out

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and chose to bat first
Rohit Sharma has still not recovered from the hamstring injury
The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 41 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, April 29.
MI has had a dismal season so far, winning just two of the seven matches played. One of the major shortcomings has been the lack of consistent runs from their batters, including Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.
Also, injury to Rohit Sharma added further to their woes as Danish Malewar hasn't been able to make his mark yet in the tournament.
Jasprit Burmah has surprisingly been out of touch in the tournament so far, scalping just 2 wickets in seven games, while Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult have just looked a shadow of their past self.
On the other hand, SRH had a shaky start to the tournament, but they soon found their mojo and won their last four consecutive matches to sit comfortably at the 4th spot with 10 points from five wins in eight matches.
Two of their top-three batters fired in most of the games and either batted the opposition out of the game or made light work of the high targets set against them. A struggling MI bowling could have a tough time stopping the in-form SRH top-order on a batting-friendly Wankhede track.
MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bat first.
MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar
MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Streaming Details
The match 41 of IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app. The live action will begin from 7:30 PM IST.