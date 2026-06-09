Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI: Nathan Ellis Strikes Early To Remove Saif Hassan

Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI: Josh Inglis Opts To Bowl First In Mirpur Opener | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain

Bangladesh and Australia kick off their three-match ODI series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, with both teams using the contest as an important step toward their preparations for the 2027 Cricket World Cup. Australia enter the series without several key names, including Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, and Tanveer Sangha, leaving Josh Inglis to lead a relatively inexperienced squad featuring Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, and Matthew Renshaw. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will look to capitalize on familiar home conditions, where their spin attack and disciplined batting have recently delivered strong results. With Mehidy Hasan Miraz leading the hosts and Australia adapting to subcontinental conditions, fans can expect a closely fought battle between Bangladesh's home advantage and Australia's depth in the opening ODI.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Jun 2026, 10:47:08 am IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st ODI: BAN 14/1 (2) Australia strike early as Nathan Ellis removes Saif Hassan for 5, thanks to a brilliant diving catch from Marnus Labuschagne at slip. The seamer found just enough movement to induce the edge, and Labuschagne did the rest with a sharp one-handed grab. Bangladesh responded positively through new batter Najmul Hossain Shanto, who got off the mark with a crisp boundary down the ground. Despite the wicket, the hosts have moved to 14/1 after two overs, with Shanto and Tanzid Hasan Tamim looking to rebuild.

9 Jun 2026, 10:38:11 am IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Game On! We're underway in Mirpur! Saif Hassan takes strike with Tanzid Hasan Tamim at the non-striker's end as Bangladesh begin their chase. Xavier Bartlett has the new ball in hand for Australia, looking to make an early breakthrough in what promises to be a fascinating contest.

9 Jun 2026, 10:16:18 am IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Playing XIs Australia: Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w/c), Cooper Connolly, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Liam Scott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

9 Jun 2026, 10:16:18 am IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Toss Update Australia have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

9 Jun 2026, 09:54:05 am IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Squads Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Mosaddek Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanvir Islam, Saif Hassan, Nurul Hasan Australia: Josh Inglis(c), Alex Carey(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Liam Scott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Short, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake

9 Jun 2026, 09:43:16 am IST Bangladesh Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Live Streaming! The 1st ODI between Pakistan and Australia will not be telecasted in India. You can still stream the match live on FanCode app and webiste. The match will begin at 10:30 AM IST.