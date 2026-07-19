Bumrah Out, Sobers Honored: Everything Happening At The Lord's ODI Decider

O Outlook Sports Desk 19 July 2026 5:14 pm Published at: 19 July 2026 5:02 pm Updated on:

Both India and England players observed a minute of silence and wore black armbands in respect of West Indian cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers, who passed away at the age of 89 on Friday, July 18. Meanwhile, former Indian all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh, rings the bell at Lord's to mark the start of the series decider

O Outlook Sports Desk 19 July 2026 5:14 pm Published at: 19 July 2026 5:02 pm Updated on: