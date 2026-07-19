Bumrah Out, Sobers Honored: Everything Happening At The Lord's ODI Decider

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Both India and England players observed a minute of silence and wore black armbands in respect of West Indian cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers, who passed away at the age of 89 on Friday, July 18. Meanwhile, former Indian all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh, rings the bell at Lord's to mark the start of the series decider

india vs england 3rd odi lords Garfield Sobers tribute black armbands the ball ap photo
India players stand for a minute of silence in tribute to late cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers before the start of the third ODI against England at Lord's, London on Sunday, July 19, 2026. AP Photo/Steven Paston
Summary of this article

  • Both sets of players paid tribute to the passing away of Sir Garfield Sobers by observing a minute of silence and wearing black armbands

  • Former Indian all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh, rang the traditional bell at Lord's to mark the start of play at Lord's

  • India's spearhead pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, misses out on the decider due to a leg injury to his left knee

India and England players wore black armbands at Lord's on Sunday to honour the memory of the legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers, who passed away at his home in Barbados at the age of 89.

Widely regarded as the greatest player in cricket history, the former Windies captain breathed his last on Friday, just 11 days shy of his 90th birthday.

Before the start of play, a minute's silence was observed at the packed 'Home of Cricket' as the crowd and players stood in unison to pay their respects to a pioneer who scored 8,032 Test runs and claimed 235 wickets.

The sombre tribute, however, set the stage for a series-deciding third ODI, with the three-match series balanced at 1-1. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh rang the traditional bell to mark the start of play.

The Shubman Gill-led Men in Blue won the opening game at Edgbaston by six wickets to taste a first victory of an otherwise underwhelming limited-overs tour of Ireland and England. The Three Lions bounced back at Cardiff with a four-wicket victory.

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England have won the coin toss and have chosen to bat first at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 19. - X/BCCI
Lord's cricket ground in London. - X/@Homeofcricket
India's Rohit Sharma bats during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026 - (Steven Paston/PA via AP)
India's Washington Sundar, left, catches out England's Jacob Bethell during the First Metro Bank ODI cricket match between England and India in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - (Gary Oakley/PA via AP)

England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat first. They made one change, Josh Tongue in for Saqib Mahmood, in a like-for-like replacement.

For India, premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to knee swelling. The tourists were already without all-rounder Washington Sundar, due to a hamstring injury. KL Rahul, Prince Yadav and Arshdeep Singh found their places in the XI.

Follow the live score of IND vs ENG, 1st ODI here.

India vs England, 3rd ODI: Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna.

England XI: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Josh Tongue.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on veteran India opener Rohit Sharma amid swirling retirement rumours, which the BCCI has dismissed.

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