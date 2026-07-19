FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: How To Watch Tom Cruise, Shakira, Justin Bieber Perform Tonight

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony will feature performances by Post Malone, Jennifer Hudson, Tom Cruise and other global stars
Argentina vs Spain headlines the final, with Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal in focus. Argentina chases a fourth title, while Spain seeks its second.
History is on the line. The 48-team World Cup has produced a record 307 goals, and two more in the final would make it the highest-scoring edition (per game) since 1958
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is sprinting toward an unforgettable climax as New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) prepares to host a closing ceremony on Sunday (July 19). This final spectacle will set the stage for an epic showdown between Spain and Argentina. The ceremony promises a dazzling display of light, choreography, and music.
The festivities start 90 minutes before kickoff with a vibrant closing ceremony celebrating all three host nations. American superstar Post Malone headlines the pre-match spectacle.
The production will also feature performances by Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robbie Williams, alongside an appearance by Tom Cruise. Jennifer Hudson is expected to sing the United States national anthem.
Once the match begins, the tension of Lionel Messi's pursuit of a fourth World Cup crown for Argentina, and up against Spain's disciplined, youthful brilliance, will take centre stage.
In a groundbreaking first for a World Cup final, there will be a Super Bowl-style halftime show curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin in partnership with Global Citizen.
This historic 11-minute intermission features a multi-genre powerhouse lineup of Madonna, Shakira, BTS, and Justin Bieber, supported by Burna Boy and Gustavo Dudamel.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony: Live Streaming
Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony in India?
Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony live on Unite8 Sports TV channels, while live streaming will be available on ZEE5. The ceremony begins at 11:00 PM IST on Sunday, July 19, ahead of the Argentina vs Spain final.