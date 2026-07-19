Fifa world cup 2026 closing ceremony live streaming performers timing tom cruise shakira justin bieber bts half time show all you need to know

FIFA World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: How To Watch Tom Cruise, Shakira, Justin Bieber Perform Tonight

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 19 July 2026 9:49 pm

Here's everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony and live streaming ahead of the blockbuster final between Argentina and Spain, featuring Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 19 July 2026 9:49 pm

Spain fans gather for a rally on the eve of the World Cup final soccer match in New York's Times Square, Saturday, July 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)