In Photos: Delhi Gears Up For Cockroach Janata Party Protest March
Hundreds of protesters joined the CJP protest march, raising slogans and carrying placards to demand justice and accountability. This photo gallery captures the march, public participation, security arrangements, and the key moments that defined the demonstration.
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