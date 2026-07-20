In Photos: Delhi Gears Up For Cockroach Janata Party Protest March

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Police personnel block a road with barricades, ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest march, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026. Before CJP's proposed march to Parliament on Monday to press for education reforms, political leaders, actors and common people thronged the protest site, even as authorities put in place elaborate security arrangements and said that no permission had been sought for any such procession. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia