In Photos: Delhi Gears Up For Cockroach Janata Party Protest March

Hundreds of protesters joined the CJP protest march, raising slogans and carrying placards to demand justice and accountability. This photo gallery captures the march, public participation, security arrangements, and the key moments that defined the demonstration.

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Cockroach Janata Party protest in New Delhi
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans, near Jantar Mantar ahead of a protest march, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026. Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and CJP's proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday, with heavy deployment of personnel visible at every nook and corner around Jantar Mantar, Parliament and other key locations. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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CJP supporters
Police personnel remove Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters ahead of a protest march, near the Jantar Mantar at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Cockroach Janata Party
Police personnel block a road with barricades, ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest march, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026. Before CJP's proposed march to Parliament on Monday to press for education reforms, political leaders, actors and common people thronged the protest site, even as authorities put in place elaborate security arrangements and said that no permission had been sought for any such procession. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Gates of Patel Chowk metro station temporarily closed
Commutters exit the Central Secretariat metro station after it was temporarily closed due to security reasons, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Cockroach Janata Party protest photos
A worker carries out welding work on a barricade ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest march, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Cockroach Janata Party protest
Police personnel inspect a vehicle at Ring road near Nizamuddin bridge ahead of a protest march by Cockroach Janata Party supporters, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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CJP protest
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans, near Jantar Mantar ahead of a protest march, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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CJP protest photo gallery
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters hold a portrait and raise slogans, near Jantar Mantar ahead of a protest march, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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CJP Parliament March
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans, near Jantar Mantar ahead of a protest march, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Cockroach Janta Party Protest
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans, near Jantar Mantar ahead of a protest march, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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June 20 Parliament March
Security personnel deployed near Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) gate ahead of Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest march, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Student Protests
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans as they gather ahead of a protest march, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026. . | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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July 20 CJP Parliament March
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters rest at the Jantar Mantar, as they gather ahead of a protest march, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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CJP protest pictures
Police and security personnel remove Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters ahead of a protest march, near the Jantar Mantar at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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cjp protest in delhi
Police personnel cover themselves during rainfall, ahead of a protest march of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters , near the Jantar Mantar at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. . | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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CJP protest in Delhi photo gallery
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans as they gather ahead of a protest march, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Cockroach Janata Party protest
Actor Prakash Raj and others rest ahead of Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest march, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Cockroach Janata Party protest in New Delh
Security personnel keeps a vigil ahead of protest march by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters, near the Jantar Mantar at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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