Bankipur Byelection: Prashant Kishor Challenges BJP Stronghold in Patna

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is directly contesting the Bankipur byelection on July 30, 2026, to revive his political outfit after its 2025 assembly election defeat.
The ruling BJP has fielded youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha to retain the urban stronghold, which was vacated by five-term MLA Nitin Nabin.
Prashant Kishor has framed the bypoll as a direct referendum on Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and the current state administration.
The Bankipur assembly byelection is scheduled for July 30, 2026, following the election of five-term BJP MLA Nitin Nabin to the Rajya Sabha. The upcoming election pits the ruling party against a direct challenge from Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor. The BJP has only recently got the opportunity to head the government in the politically volatile state of Bihar.
The Jan Suraaj Party drew a blank in the November 2025 Bihar assembly elections, where its Bankipur candidate Vandana Kumari secured less than 5 per cent of the total votes. This prompted the 49-year-old Kishor, a former poll strategist for leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee, to contest the byelection directly to infuse fresh vigour into his organisation.
The constituency has nearly 4 lakh predominantly urban voters and the BJP has consistently won the seat with emphatic margins for decades. The state BJP unit viewed the byelection as an easy victory after Nabin was elevated to the post of national president.
BJP Fields Youth Leader
The BJP fielded low-key youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha. This decision followed the withdrawal of initial candidate Abhishek Kumar 'Bunty', who pulled out citing family reasons a day after filing his nomination papers. The change occurred after the party leadership reportedly realised his parents' links to the fodder scam could be exploited by the opposition.
Sinha told PTI, "The party has reposed its trust in me and I promise to live up to expectations. I seek the blessings of the electors of Bankipur who have been voting for my party for years."
Both Sinha and Nabin belong to the Kayastha caste. This upper-caste demographic is numerically small across the state but maintains a high concentration among voters in Bankipur.
The BJP has deployed a formidable campaign machinery to retain the seat. Its roster features star campaigners, including Nitin Nabin, Giriraj Singh, Nityanand Rai, Ravi Shankar Prasad and star singers-turned-politicians Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh and Maithili Thakur.
Kishor Targets State Leadership
Prashant Kishor is framing the election as a referendum on the state administration.
Kishor told PTI, "The 4 lakh voters of Bankipur will not be electing just one MLA. If I win, Samrat Choudhary will be compelled to step down as the chief minister. Inside the House, the Jan Suraaj Party's lone MLA shall carry a weight that would exceed the combined heft of the remaining 242 ones."
He has actively sought to divide traditional voting blocs by saying that the people don’t have to vote for the BJP out of fear of the RJD coming to power and vice versa.
Kishor told PTI, "Those who had voted for the BJP out of fear that a victory for the RJD will bring 'jungle raj' back to Bihar can now rest assured as the NDA enjoys a brute majority in the assembly and a victory for Jan Suraaj Party will not lead to a change in government."
Appealing to Muslim voters, Kishor told PTI, "You had been voting for the RJD only with the hope that the BJP would be kept at bay. That has not happened. So vote for a change this time by supporting Jan Suraaj Party."
Kishor previously targeted Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over election affidavit discrepancies and his political origins in Rabri Devi's RJD government, calling him a "representative of jungle raj" with alleged criminal antecedents.