BJP Replaces Bankipur Bypoll Candidate As Abhishek Kumar Sinha Withdraws Nomination

Following his withdrawal, the party moved quickly to nominate Neeraj Kumar Sinha as its official candidate. According to the BJP, the 32-year-old has been associated with the party since 2006 and has held several organisational positions, including booth president and district vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). The party described him as a dedicated grassroots worker with long-standing organisational experience.