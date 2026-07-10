AAIB Final Report On Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Likely by January, Says Fadnavis

The AAIB is likely to submit its final report on the Ajit Pawar plane crash by January 2027.
Investigators have analysed the black box and reconstructed key digital evidence.
The government will decide on further steps after receiving the final investigation report.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to submit its final report on the plane crash that claimed the life of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar by January 2027. He added that any further action by the government would be taken only after the investigation is completed and the final findings are available.
Fadnavis made the announcement while replying to a debate on an opposition-sponsored motion in the Maharashtra Assembly. He informed legislators that the investigation has made substantial progress and is now in its final stages.
Ajit Pawar died on January 28, 2026, when the Learjet 45 carrying him and four others crashed near Baramati airport. The accident prompted the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, India's statutory body responsible for probing civil aviation accidents, to launch a detailed investigation into the cause of the crash.
Providing an update on the probe, Fadnavis said the government has already received the AAIB's preliminary report. He noted that investigators have successfully reconstructed the sequence of events leading up to the accident and retrieved crucial digital evidence from the aircraft, including data stored in the flight recorders, commonly referred to as the black box.
According to the Chief Minister, the recovered information is being analysed to establish the precise circumstances that led to the crash. The final report is expected to consolidate all technical findings, evidence and expert assessments before identifying the probable cause of the accident.
Fadnavis emphasised that the state government would refrain from drawing conclusions until the investigation is complete. He said any administrative or legal action arising from the crash would be based on the recommendations and findings contained in the AAIB's final report.
Aircraft accident investigations generally involve an extensive examination of wreckage, maintenance records, weather conditions, flight data, cockpit recordings and operational procedures. Investigators also assess technical, mechanical and human factors before determining the probable cause of an accident and recommending safety measures to prevent similar incidents.
The death of Ajit Pawar, one of Maharashtra's senior political leaders, had triggered widespread mourning across the state. The crash also led to demands from political parties and the public for a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Since the incident, the AAIB has been conducting a comprehensive technical inquiry with assistance from aviation experts and other relevant agencies. The investigation has included forensic examination of the aircraft, analysis of digital flight data and reconstruction of the final moments of the flight.
The preliminary report provided an initial assessment of the investigation's progress but stopped short of assigning responsibility or identifying the definitive cause of the crash. Such findings are typically reserved for the final report after all technical evidence has been examined.
With the investigation nearing completion, the final AAIB report is expected to provide clarity on the factors that contributed to the accident and recommend any necessary corrective measures for aviation safety.
The state government has indicated that it will wait for the report before considering any further action, ensuring that decisions are based on the conclusions reached through the official investigation. The report is expected to be submitted by January next year, bringing one of Maharashtra's most closely watched aviation investigations closer to its conclusion.