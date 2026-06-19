Ahmedabad Air India Crash: New Simulator Data, Timelines In AAIB Report Point To Systems Failure, Not Pilot Error

Fresh details emerging from the investigation into the crash of Air India Flight AI171 are increasingly shifting attention away from pilot error and toward the possibility of a broader systems-related failure, even as investigators caution that no final conclusions have yet been reached.
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, killing 260 people in one of India’s worst aviation disasters.
Preliminary findings released by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) showed that both engine fuel-control switches moved from “RUN” to “CUTOFF” just seconds after liftoff, causing a catastrophic loss of thrust. Cockpit voice recordings captured one pilot asking the other why fuel had been cut off, with the response: “I did not.”
Since then, speculation has swirled around whether the switches were moved intentionally or accidentally. However, the AAIB has repeatedly rejected media reports that attributed the crash to pilot action, calling such conclusions “incorrect and speculative” while emphasizing that the investigation remains ongoing.
A significant development has come from simulator testing conducted by Air India training captains. According to accounts of the investigation, crews recreated multiple scenarios based on known flight conditions and found that the aircraft should have remained flyable even with severe configuration errors, including flap-related issues and asymmetric thrust. Investigators also reportedly attempted to reproduce electrical-failure scenarios that could lead to a dual-engine shutdown, but the tests highlighted the complexity of the event and reinforced questions about how both engines lost power almost simultaneously.
The timeline reconstructed from flight-recorder data has become a central focus. The near-simultaneous movement of both fuel switches within roughly one second, followed by attempts to restore fuel flow, has led some aviation experts to argue that investigators must examine potential system interactions, electrical anomalies, or other technical failures before assigning responsibility.
Meanwhile, the AAIB says it is still conducting extensive analysis of engine components, flight data, maintenance records, and operational procedures. Recent statements indicate that ongoing engine examinations are among the reasons the final report has been delayed beyond the first anniversary of the crash. Investigators have stressed that the final findings will only be released after all technical reviews and international consultations are completed.
For now, the available evidence appears to challenge early assumptions of pilot culpability. While no definitive cause has been established, the emerging picture suggests investigators are scrutinizing potential aircraft-system failures just as closely as human factors in their search for answers.