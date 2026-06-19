Ahmedabad Air India Crash: New Simulator Data, Timelines In AAIB Report Point To Systems Failure, Not Pilot Error

A significant development has come from simulator testing conducted by Air India training captains. According to accounts of the investigation, crews recreated multiple scenarios based on known flight conditions and found that the aircraft should have remained flyable even with severe configuration errors, including flap-related issues and asymmetric thrust. Investigators also reportedly attempted to reproduce electrical-failure scenarios that could lead to a dual-engine shutdown, but the tests highlighted the complexity of the event and reinforced questions about how both engines lost power almost simultaneously.