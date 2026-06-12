One Year Since Air India AI-171 Tragedy: The Crash That Shook Indian Aviation
On June 12, 2025, Air India flight AI-171 crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, claiming 260 lives in one of India's deadliest aviation disasters. The tragedy left families and communities across the country grieving, while investigations into the cause of the crash continued. One year later those affected continue to remember those who lost their lives and seek answers to the questions raised by the disaster
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