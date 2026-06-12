One Year Since Air India AI-171 Tragedy: The Crash That Shook Indian Aviation

On June 12, 2025, Air India flight AI-171 crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, claiming 260 lives in one of India's deadliest aviation disasters. The tragedy left families and communities across the country grieving, while investigations into the cause of the crash continued. One year later those affected continue to remember those who lost their lives and seek answers to the questions raised by the disaster

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One year of Ahmedabad's AI 171 crash
Sita Ben Patni, mother of Akash Patni who died in the Air India AI-171 plane crash on June 12, 2025, mourns as she pays tribute to her son at the crash site on its first anniversary, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI
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1st anniversary of Ahmedabads AI 171 crash
Charred remains of a car lies in front of a damaged building at the Air India AI-171 crash site, at BJ Medical College hostel complex, Meghaninagar, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Ahmedabad plane crash anniversary
Police personnel stand guard at the Air India AI-171 plane crash site, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Friday, June 12, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Ahmedabad plane crash
Vijaybhai Sengal, Sanitary Inspector at the Civil Hospital and an eye witness of the iIl-fated Air India Plane Crash of June 12, 2025, speaks as he points towards ruins of a building at the crash site, at BJ Medical College hostel complex, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Air India AI 171 crash
Debris lies at a damaged building at the Air India AI-171 crash site, at BJ Medical College hostel complex, Meghaninagar, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Engine failure Air India
Artists of Gurukul School of Art show a painting to pay tribute ahead of the first anniversary of the Air India flight AI-171 crash, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Thursday, June 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Boeing 787 safety issues
A year after the Ahmedabad Air India tragedy, which claimed 260 lives, first responders and eyewitnesses still recall the crash. This image released on June 12, 2025 shows remains of an Air India AI-171 plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport into the BJ Medical College hostel at Meghaninagar, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: @CISFHQrs/X via PTI
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Meghani Nagar plane crash
A year after the Ahmedabad Air India tragedy, which claimed 260 lives, first responders and eyewitnesses still recall the crash. Fire and Emergency personnel douse a fire after an Air India AI-171 plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport into the BJ Medical College hostel at Meghaninagar, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in this file photo dated Thursday, June 12, 2025. | Photo: PTI
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Meghani Nagar plane crash
A year after the Ahmedabad Air India tragedy, which claimed 260 lives, first responders and eyewitnesses still recall the crash. Police and rescue personnel are seen at work after an Air India AI-171 plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport into the BJ Medical College hostel at Meghaninagar, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in this file photo dated Thursday, June 12, 2025. | Photo: PTI
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PM modi at Ahmedabad crash site
This image released on June 13, 2025 shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and others visiting the site of the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad. | Photo: PMO via PTI
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One year anniversary AI 171
Police personnel are seen carrying the mortal remains of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Air India plane crash, for a wreath-laying ceremony outside the mortuary of a hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in this file photo dated Monday, June 16, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Ahmedabad Plane Crash 2025
Wreckage of the crashed Air India plane is seen being lifted through a crane, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in this file photo dated Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Air India compensation families
Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, is seen during the cremation of his deceased brother Ajay who was flying with him on the same aircraft, in Diu, in this file photo dated Wednesday, June 18, 2025. | Photo: PTI
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2025 Ahmedabad Plane Crash
This combo image shows the sequence of the Air India plane crash, in this file photo dated Thursday, June 12, 2025. | Photo: PTI
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