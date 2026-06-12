One Year Since Air India AI-171 Tragedy: The Crash That Shook Indian Aviation

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A year after the Ahmedabad Air India tragedy, which claimed 260 lives, first responders and eyewitnesses still recall the crash. Police and rescue personnel are seen at work after an Air India AI-171 plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport into the BJ Medical College hostel at Meghaninagar, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in this file photo dated Thursday, June 12, 2025. | Photo: PTI