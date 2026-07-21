After CJP Protests, Hong Kong's 'Be Water' Strategy Draws Attention In India

The court upheld the constitutionality of the ERO insofar as it empowered the Chief Executive in Council to enact emergency regulations during occasions of public danger. At the same time, it ruled that some provisions of the anti-mask regulation went beyond what was constitutionally permissible, particularly those applying to lawful public meetings and processions, while upholding restrictions relating to unauthorised assemblies. The judgment became one of the defining legal decisions arising from the 2019 protests, illustrating the balance Hong Kong's courts sought to strike between public order and fundamental rights.