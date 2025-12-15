Hong Kong Court Convicts Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai In National Security Case

Lai denied the charges, maintaining that his activities amounted to journalism and political advocacy protected under Hong Kong’s freedoms. The court, however, ruled that the evidence showed an intention to undermine the authorities and invite external interference.

Lai has been in custody for more than five years, much of that time in solitary confinement, and concerns have been raised about his health. Photo: X.com
• Hong Kong court convicted Jimmy Lai on national security and sedition-related charges after a prolonged trial.

• Prosecutors accused him of using his media influence to seek foreign sanctions, a claim he denied.

• The verdict has renewed international criticism over shrinking press freedom and civil liberties in Hong Kong.

A Hong Kong court has convicted pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai on charges under the city’s national security law, a verdict that could result in a life sentence and has intensified international concern over press freedom and judicial independence.

Lai, 78, founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper, was found guilty of conspiring to collude with foreign forces and of publishing seditious material after a lengthy trial that began in 2023. Prosecutors argued that Lai used his media platform and international contacts to lobby foreign governments to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and China, actions they said endangered national security.

The case is one of the most prominent brought under the national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 following mass pro-democracy protests. Critics say the law has been used to silence dissent, dismantle independent media and curtail civil liberties in the semi-autonomous city.

The case is one of the most prominent brought under the national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 following mass pro-democracy protests. Critics say the law has been used to silence dissent, dismantle independent media and curtail civil liberties in the semi-autonomous city.

Supporters gathered outside the courthouse ahead of the verdict, with a heavy police presence reported in the area. Lai has been in custody for more than five years, much of that time in solitary confinement, and concerns have been raised about his health.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled. Under the national security law, those convicted of collusion with foreign forces can face life imprisonment.

