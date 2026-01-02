NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash
New Year starts off with NHL Winter Classic in USA and Canada as Florida Panthers take on New York Rangers at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. The venue is home to Miami Marlins, the MLB side. The game is set to be a record for southernmost outdoor game in NHL history as well as being the very first in Florida. The New York Rangers head into the matchup with the Florida Panthers after losing three games in a row Florida has a 21-15-3 record overall and a 13-8-3 record on its home ice. The Panthers have a 19-4-0 record in games they score at least three goals. New York has a 14-8-2 record in road games and a 19-18-5 record overall. The Rangers have gone 8-2-2 in games they convert at least one power play.
