NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

New Year starts off with NHL Winter Classic in USA and Canada as Florida Panthers take on New York Rangers at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. The venue is home to Miami Marlins, the MLB side. The game is set to be a record for southernmost outdoor game in NHL history as well as being the very first in Florida. The New York Rangers head into the matchup with the Florida Panthers after losing three games in a row Florida has a 21-15-3 record overall and a 13-8-3 record on its home ice. The Panthers have a 19-4-0 record in games they score at least three goals. New York has a 14-8-2 record in road games and a 19-18-5 record overall. The Rangers have gone 8-2-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NHL Florida Panthers training-Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, center, workds out during practice for the NHL Winter Classic outdoor hockey game at loanDepot Park, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin
1/6
NHL Florida Panthers training-Panthers coach Paul Maurice
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice, center, shouts instructions to his players during practice for the NHL Winter Classic outdoor hockey game at loanDepot Park in Miami. | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/6
NHL Florida Panthers training
Florida Panthers players pose for a group photo during practice for the NHL Winter Classic outdoor hockey game at loanDepot Park, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/6
NHL Florida Panthers training-Panthers Carter Verhaeghe
Florida Panthers Carter Verhaeghe skates with his family during practice for the NHL Winter Classic outdoor hockey game at loanDepot Park in Miami. | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/6
NHL Florida Panthers training-The Florida Panthers team
The Florida Panthers team pose for a picture during practice for the NHL Winter Classic outdoor hockey game at loanDepot Park in Miami. | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/6
NHL Florida Panthers training
Children watch the Florida Panthers work out during practice for the NHL Winter Classic outdoor hockey game at loanDepot Park in Miami. | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/6
NHL Florida Panthers training
The Florida Panthers team pose for a picture during practice for the NHL Winter Classic outdoor hockey game at loanDepot Park in Miami. | Photo: AP/Michael Laughlin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Five Indian Cricketers Who Could Announce International Retirement In 2026

  3. Usman Khawaja Says ‘Don’t Gaslight Me’ As He Calls Out Racial Stereotyping In Cricket

  4. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

  5. India Vs New Zealand ODIs 2026 Team Selection: Will Weak Vijay Hazare Show Condemn Rishabh Pant?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  2. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  3. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  4. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  5. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  4. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  5. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  2. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  3. Bulgaria Joins Eurozone As Euro Replaces Lev In Phased Currency Transition

  4. Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

  5. Russia Releases Chilling Video Of Alleged Drone Wreckage

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism