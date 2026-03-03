South Korea 3-0 Iran, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Taeguk Ladies Route War Hit Iranians At Gold Coast – In Pics

South Korea's Choe Yu-ri, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia. | Photo: Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP

1/9 South Korea's Kim Hye-ri, second right, is congratulated by teammate Jang See-gi after scoring a penalty during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia. | Photo: Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP





2/9 Iranian players watch from the bench during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia. | Photo: Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP





3/9 South Korea's Ji So-yun takes a shot at goal past Zahra Sarbali, right, of Iran during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia. | Photo: Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP





4/9 South Korea's Choe Yu-ri kicks the ball past Iran's Fatemeh Shaban, left, to score her team's first goal during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia. | Photo: Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP





5/9 South Korea's Choi Woo-jung, centre, takes a shot on goal as Iran's Fatemeh Makhdoomi, left, and Fatemeh Amineh attempt to block during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia. | Photo: Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP





6/9 Iran's Sara Didar attempts to control the ball during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia. | Photo: Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP





7/9 Iranian supporters react during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia. | Photo: Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP





8/9 Iran's Fatemeh Pasandideh heads the ball as South Korea's Ji So-yun, left, looks on during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia. | Photo: Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP





9/9 Iranian players gesture from the bench during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia. | Photo: Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP





