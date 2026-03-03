South Korea 3-0 Iran, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Taeguk Ladies Route War Hit Iranians At Gold Coast – In Pics
South Korea opened their Group A campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Iran at the Gold Coast Stadium. After a patient start against Iran’s deep-lying five-woman defense, Choe Yu-ri broke the deadlock in the 37th minute, slamming home a rebound. The Taeguk Ladies doubled their lead in the second half through a Kim Hye-ri penalty before captain Ko Yoo-jin sealed the result with a powerful 75th-minute header. Boasting 80% possession and over 30 shots, South Korea’s dominant display places them at the top of the group alongside Australia. See the best photos from the match.
