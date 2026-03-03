South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Head-To-Head And Match Prediction Of SA Vs NZ

South Africa and New Zealand lock horns in the 1st semi-final of the T20 World Cup
The Kiwis have never won a single T20 World Cup against the Proteas
Aiden Markram and co have 60% chances of winning this match
After an exciting end mouth watering end to the Group and Super 8s stages, it is time for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. In the first SF, serious title contenders South Africa will be taking on 2021 runners-up New Zealand.
The first semi-final takes place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, March 4. In the 2nd SF, reigning champions India will be up against another 2-time champions England for the third time in a row.
In the previous two editions, whoever won the semis between India and England, went on to lift the T20 World Cup. But either of South Africa and New Zealand would be looking to change that, if they reach the final.
As for South Africa, they would not want their unbeaten streak to be broken at this stage of the tournament. The Proteas remain the only team to have a 100% win record across the first and second round.
In the Group stages, they have beaten New Zealand once already and also won games against Afghanistan, UAE and Canada to finish at the summit of the Group D.
Then in the Super 8s, the Proteas handed a shocking 76-run victory over defending champions India, followed by 9 and 5 wicket wins against West Indies and Zimbabwe.
New Zealand, on the other hand, have not been in the best of forms yet managed to qualify for the semis. Their journey was full of ups and downs and they must thank the eliminated co-hosts Sri Lanka for helping them reach the last 4 stage.
Pakistan's 5-wicket win against the Lankans meant the Green Army couldn't proceed mathematically, due to a poorer net run-rate. Meaning the Kiwis were promoted to second in Group B, along with leaders England, who were the first to reach semi-finals.
South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Stats
Matches played: 19
South Africa wins: 12
New Zealand wins: 7
Tied/No Result: 0
SA win percentage: 63%
Head-To-Head Stats In ICC T20 World Cups
|Edition
|Venue
|Winner
|Margin
|2007
|Durban
|South Africa
|6 wickets
|2009
|London
|South Africa
|1 run
|2010
|Barbados
|South Africa
|13 runs
|2014
|Chittagong
|South Africa
|2 runs
|2026
|Ahmedabad
|South Africa
|7 wickets
South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Match Prediction
South Africa enters the semi-finale as overwhelming favorites, with Google's win predictor giving them 60% chances of victory compared to 40% for Zimbabwe.
South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Squads
South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie