South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Head-To-Head And Match Prediction Of SA Vs NZ

Kagiso Rabada in action in ICC T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand vs South Africa Group D match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: ProteasMenCSA/X

Kagiso Rabada in action in ICC T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand vs South Africa Group D match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: ProteasMenCSA/X