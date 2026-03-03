US-Israel-Iran War News Live: IndiGo To Operate 10 Relief Flights To Jeddah
Amid continued flight disruptions to the Gulf region, IndiGo will operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to India on Tuesday (March 3, 2026) to facilitate the return of stranded passengers, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Air India Express will also resume services to Muscat, Oman, operating six flights from various Indian cities.
US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Netanyahu says US And Israel's War Against Iran Will Not Be An Endless One
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the US and Israel’s war against Iran will not be an endless one and that it will involve quick and decisive action.
“Yes I do,” Netanyahu said, when asked if he saw a lasting path to peace in West Asia.
Source: Reuters
US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Israel strikes Hezbollah targets In Beirut
Israel's military has said it has struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, after the Iranian-backed Shia group said it launched rockets and drones at the Israeli city of Haifa to avenge the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Lebanon's disaster management unit said 52 people were killed by Israeli strikes in the country on Monday. There were no reports of casualties in Israel from Hezbollah's fire, which the group said was retaliation for Khamenei's "pure blood" and Israeli strikes in Lebanon since a ceasefire ended a war between them 15 months ago.
Source: BBC