US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets In Beirut

US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Israel and the United States escalated their military campaign against Iran on Monday, pounding Iranian military and strategic infrastructure in a broad aerial offensive that U.S. President Donald Trump said could last several weeks, after a joint weekend strike killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a development that has thrust the Middle East into its most dangerous phase of warfare in decades/

Israel and the US launched a joint operation to mitigate the risk of Iran building nuclear weapons.
US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Israel and the United States intensified their military offensive against Iran on Monday (March 2, 2026), in what U.S. President Donald Trump indicated could continue for several weeks. In retaliation, Tehran and its regional allies launched strikes across West Asia, targeting Israel as well as multiple sites within Gulf countries, including energy infrastructure in Qatar and the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia. The scale of the attacks, the reported killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the absence of a clear diplomatic off-ramp have heightened fears of a prolonged and destabilizing conflict. Traditionally secure regional hubs such as Dubai have experienced incoming fire. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of airline passengers remain stranded worldwide, global energy prices have surged, and U.S. allies have committed support to help intercept Iranian missiles and drones
US-Israel-Iran War News Live:  IndiGo To Operate 10 Relief Flights To Jeddah

Amid continued flight disruptions to the Gulf region, IndiGo will operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to India on Tuesday (March 3, 2026) to facilitate the return of stranded passengers, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Air India Express will also resume services to Muscat, Oman, operating six flights from various Indian cities.

US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Netanyahu says US And Israel's War Against Iran Will Not Be An Endless One

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin ‌Netanyahu said on Monday ⁠that the US and Israel’s ‌war against Iran will ‌not be ‌an ⁠endless one ⁠and that it will involve quick and ‌decisive action.

“This is not an endless war, ‌this is the gateway to ⁠peace” Netanayahu said on Fox ‌News.

“Yes I do,” Netanyahu said, when asked if ‌he saw a lasting path to peace ⁠in West Asia.

US-Israel-Iran War News Live: Israel strikes Hezbollah targets In Beirut

Israel's military has said it has struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, after the Iranian-backed Shia group said it launched rockets and drones at the Israeli city of Haifa to avenge the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Lebanon's disaster management unit said 52 people were killed by Israeli strikes in the country on Monday. There were no reports of casualties in Israel from Hezbollah's fire, which the group said was retaliation for Khamenei's "pure blood" and Israeli strikes in Lebanon since a ceasefire ended a war between them 15 months ago.

